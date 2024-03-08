MATTERbox Madness 2024 Launches MATTER's Goal of Providing 50,000 Meals for Kids This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER today announced the winner of MATTERbox Madness, an annual event for MATTER, now in its tenth year. MATTERbox Madness, held on March 7, 2024, at Mall of America®, launched MATTER's goal of providing 50,000 meals to children during the summer months by packing 10,000 snack packs during the event.

MATTERbox snack packs consist of a quick snack of a delicious protein, a fruit, and a healthy carbohydrate. Each snack pack also contains a handwritten You MATTER® note of encouragement, providing an uplifting message from the packer to the recipient.

At MATTERbox Madness, teams from participating companies compete against each other in a bracket-style competition to see which team can pack MATTERbox snack packs in the shortest amount of time. Winning the championship trophy this year was Mall of America®. Lauren Anderholm, Project Manager, Mall of America® commented, "Getting food to kids that are hungry, especially in our local community, is very important to us, so we're happy to help! And especially when we can do it as a team and have some energy behind it, it was very fun!"

"We so appreciate all of the companies joining with us to help provide beneficial meals to our community through MATTERbox Madness," stated Tami Hedrick, Executive Vice President of External Engagement for MATTER. "Reaching our goal of 50,000 meals for kids this summer simply wouldn't be possible without their support."

Tony Sanneh, Founder and CEO of The Sanneh Foundation, the recipient organization of the snack packs from MATTERbox Madness concluded, "The MATTERbox Snack Packs have been a valuable part of our programming. Our youth really look forward to the positive messages and nourishing snacks during and after programming, which is something they do not always have in their life."

In 2023, MATTER distributed 386,483 meals across 47 states through MATTERbox efforts. MATTERbox packing events provide companies with a proven way to make an impact in the community through employee engagement.

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 51 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo

