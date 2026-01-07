MATTER and Niron Magnetics Unveil Next Generation Rare-Earth-Free Variable Flux Motor

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niron Magnetics , a leading manufacturer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets, today announced a collaboration with MATTER , India's next-generation electric mobility technology company. Through this collaboration, MATTER will explore integrating Iron Nitride magnet technology and Variable Flux Motor (VFM) designs from Niron Magnetics into its high-performance electric motorbike products, strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) motor platforms.

EVs traditionally contain rare earth elements, and this reliance comes with environmental costs and unpredictable global supply chains. The collaboration between MATTER and Niron Magnetics seeks to replace this dependency with innovation, bringing together MATTER's proven capability in designing liquid-cooled powertrains, in-house gearboxes, and intelligent vehicle systems and Niron Magnetics' breakthrough Iron Nitride magnet technology that contains no rare earths.

Today at CES 2026, the first prototype designed to enable reliable, high-power motor technology engineered without compromise was unveiled from this collaboration. As part of the exploratory process, the companies aim to unlock significant improvements in torque delivery, efficiency across speed ranges, acceleration, and riding range.

"MATTER's pursuit has always been to build future-ready electric mobility solutions that deliver unmatched performance while strengthening India's technological independence. Niron Magnetics' Iron Nitride technology represents a step-change in what electric motors can achieve, and together we see the opportunity to redefine propulsion for two-wheelers globally," said Prasad Telikapalli, Founder and Group CTO, MATTER.

"Innovation-driven systems have the power to eliminate every constraint the industry once accepted as normal. By integrating Niron Magnetics' Iron Nitride VFM technology into our platform, we are dismantling the barriers that limited how fast, how reliably, and how innovatively India could move," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, MATTER.

Unlike conventional electric motors, VFMs eliminate the fundamental trade-off between low-speed torque and high-speed efficiency. For electric motorcycles, this translates into faster acceleration, superior controllability in city conditions, efficient cruising, and improved thermal stability, all of which are crucial for India's dynamic mobility landscape. Powering these performance gains are Niron Magnetics' proprietary Iron Nitride magnets, which deliver the performance needed for these motor applications.

"Working with MATTER allows us to demonstrate how Iron Nitride can unlock new frontiers in high-performance e-mobility," said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO, Niron Magnetics. "MATTER's technology-first approach and deep understanding of powertrain engineering ideally position them to help us bring rare-earth-free magnet innovation to production-scale applications."

The collaboration arrives at a time when global electrification is accelerating, and rare-earth dependencies pose strategic and economic challenges. By combining MATTER's platform-level innovation with Niron Magnetics' scalable magnet technology, both companies aim to advance a more resilient, reliable, and globally competitive EV ecosystem.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is scaling the world's first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company's proprietary magnet technology, based on Iron Nitride, enables magnets that are inherently high magnetisation, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation in various industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/ .

About MATTER

MATTER Motor Works, founded in January 2019 in Ahmedabad, is redefining the future of electric mobility with its "Innovate in India" vision. With end-to-end expertise spanning powertrain engineering, liquid-cooling systems, battery technology, software intelligence, gearbox innovation, and manufacturing automation, MATTER is building India's first truly indigenous EV ecosystem.

MATTER's flagship product, AERA – the world's first manufactured geared electric motorbike, has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards including EV Bike of the Year, Editors' Choice Electric Motorcycle of the Year, and Innovation Startup of the Year. With over 350 patent filings and 75 granted patents, MATTER continues to push the boundaries of performance, sustainability, and rider experience, driving India towards an energy-independent future. For more information, please visit: https://www.matter.in/

