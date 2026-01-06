Niron Magnetics and Bimotal Join Forces to Power the Future of Motion

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niron Magnetics , a leading manufacturer of high-performance rare-earth-free Iron Nitride permanent magnets, and Bimotal , a leader in ultra-compact, high-torque motor systems, are collaborating to develop next-generation electric motor designs for mobility and robotics applications.

As companies across industries actively seek to reduce supply chain risk and limit reliance on foreign sources, manufacturers are rethinking how their technology is designed and sourced. The Bimotal motor systems are designed and assembled in the United States, supported by a global supply chain as the company works to reduce supply chain risk and enable fully domestically sourced powertrain solutions. Niron Magnetics is addressing this challenge by scaling its domestically sourced and manufactured Iron Nitride magnet technology, which provides a high-performance solution that eliminates reliance on rare earth materials.

This collaboration advances a strategic domestic supply chain for high-performance electric motors, addressing critical dependencies in rare earth materials while supporting U.S. manufacturing capabilities. The first prototypes from this collaboration will be unveiled at CES 2026.

Bimotal's Elevate motor system was recognized as a TIME Best Invention in 2024 , and Niron Magnetics' Iron Nitride magnet technology earned the same distinction in 2023. Together, these award-winning innovations address one of the electric motor and actuator industry's most pressing challenges, which is building high-performance systems without dependence on constrained rare earth supply chains.

"Bimotal's customers, particularly in the robotics sector, are increasingly seeking powertrain solutions that can be fully sourced in the United States without performance compromises," said Toby Ricco, Founder and CEO of Bimotal. "By working directly with Niron Magnetics, we are developing state-of-the-art solutions that look to resolve a number of operational and supply chain challenges. We are committed to pushing the limits of what's possible in electric motor design."

As demand for electrified mobility, robotics, and automation grows, there is increasing focus on the supply chains needed to meet this demand. The collaboration between Niron Magnetics and Bimotal directly addresses this need, combining cutting-edge motor design with a scalable, high-performance magnet technology that avoids the supply risks associated with rare earths.

"We are pleased to work with Bimotal to develop the next generation of mobility solutions," said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. "This collaboration represents progress in demonstrating what Iron Nitride can achieve and suggests that these high-performance motors no longer need to rely on fragile rare earth supply chains. For manufacturers, it indicates that a viable alternative is emerging in next-generation platforms."

This comes at a pivotal time as pressure on critical mineral supply chains intensifies, and demand for permanent magnets rises across industries. Niron Magnetics' domestically produced, highly scalable Iron Nitride technology offers manufacturers a reliable way to meet that demand while improving the performance of next-generation applications.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is the world's only producer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. The company's Iron Nitride magnet technology delivers advanced permanent magnets that power essential devices across industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Minnesota, Niron serves leading manufacturers who require reliable, domestically produced permanent magnets for their products. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

About Bimotal

Bimotal designs and manufactures ultra-compact, high-torque motor systems that help OEMs build lighter, more capable electric products. Bimotal's integrated powertrain solutions deliver exceptional torque density, efficient packaging, and scalable performance for electric mobility, robotics and automation. Paired with our proprietary software stack that includes over-the-air updates, fleet analytics and live data, our powertrains are continuously optimized for each use case in the field from search and rescue equipment to AGVs. To learn more, visit https://bimotal.com.

