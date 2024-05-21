Matterhorn Venture Partners Adds Industry Pro Tina Ramos as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") announces the addition of real estate private equity veteran Tina Ramos as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

As a Co-Founder alongside Scott McKibben and Matt Kay, Tina Ramos will be responsible for building out MVP's vast network of capital sources and for creating and implementing business lines that create investment opportunities for MVP's investors and clients. During her career, Tina has capitalized over $7 billion of real estate in over 130 transactions in the Southeast, Midwest, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California. She served previously as Chief Investment Officer of The Missner Group, an industrial real estate investment platform, and as a Senior Vice President of Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP) where she oversaw equity and debt investments for the Central U.S. and managed a separate account for a large public pension fund. Tina holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"Tina's deep capital and investment expertise paired with her emphasis on lasting relationship building will allow us to focus on what matters – fostering trust with our clients and network, while finding opportunities for investment alpha," said Scott McKibben, Co-Founder and CEO of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "She will be integral to the growth of our platform, and my partner, Matt Kay, and I welcome her as the third founding partner of our firm."

Matterhorn Venture Partners, a Chicago-based boutique real estate investment firm, specializes in a diverse range of commercial real estate asset classes and transaction sizes. Matterhorn Venture Partners focuses on sourcing distinct value-add and development investment opportunities across product types, including industrial, retail, office, and multi-family, offering clients unique opportunities tailored to their specific needs and business objectives. The Co-Founders of Matterhorn Venture Partners have completed over $21B of commercial transactions as principals. They're committed to identifying and securing high-quality investment opportunities that maximize returns and create long-term value for clients.

Contact: Scott McKibben, 3128652000, [email protected]

SOURCE Matterhorn Venture Partners LLC