Introducing Matterhorn Venture Partners: Chicago-based boutique Real Estate Investment Firm Specializing in Diverse Commercial Transactions

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners, a Chicago-based boutique real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce its official launch. Founded by industry veterans Scott McKibben and Matt Kay, the firm specializes in a diverse range of commercial real estate asset classes and transaction sizes. Matterhorn will utilize its vast network of broker and owner relationships to source deals.

Matterhorn Venture Partners focuses on sourcing distinct value-add and development real estate deals across all asset classes, including the industrial, retail, office, and multi-family sectors. This approach offers clients unique investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs and business objectives.

The team of seasoned professionals at Matterhorn Venture Partners is committed to identifying and securing high-quality investment opportunities that maximize returns and create long-term value for clients. Matterhorn utilizes state-of-the-art smart technologies, including artificial intelligence, to identify deal opportunities that put them at the forefront of the competition.

Matterhorn Venture Partners is thrilled to embark on this exciting journey and looks forward to building lasting relationships with clients by delivering exceptional value and personalized services.

For more information about Matterhorn Venture Partners and its services, please visit: Website: www.matterhornvp.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/matterhorn-venture-partners

Contact: [email protected]

Contact Information:

Scott McKibben

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 312-865-2000

Matt Kay

Chief Investment Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 313-820-3998

SOURCE Matterhorn Venture Partners LLC