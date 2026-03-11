Matterhorn Venture Partners Grows Chicago Industrial Portfolio with Arlington Heights Small-Bay Acquisition

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") announced the acquisition of 3160-3196 N Kennicott Avenue, a 75,310 square foot, two building industrial small-bay complex situated on 3.9 acres in Arlington Heights, IL. The property, which is 87% occupied by five tenants across seven suites, was acquired off-market from a local owner. The acquisition further advances MVP's Chicago industrial value-add aggregation strategy, adding another cash-flowing asset with meaningful upside to the firm's growing portfolio.

Built in 1981, the complex features 18' clear heights, 8 drive-in doors, 8 interior docks, and ample parking. Each suite benefits from its own dedicated dock door and drive-in door, a distinguishing feature that is uncommon for this suite size and enhances the property's appeal to a wide range of industrial tenants. The property generates in-place cash flow on a triple net basis, with current rents well below prevailing market rates. With several tenant leases expiring over the near term, MVP sees an opportunity to meaningfully increase rental income through proactive lease management and targeted capital improvements.

"The Kennicott Industrial Complex is exactly the type of asset we target – a well located, multi-tenant industrial property with in-place cash flow and a clear path to value creation through rental upside," said Scott McKibben, Chief Executive Officer of MVP. "This is a great addition to our Chicago industrial aggregation strategy."

"Sourcing this deal off-market allowed us to acquire a cash flowing asset at a compelling basis, well below replacement cost and comparable sale prices in the submarket," added Matt Kay, Principal and Co-Founder at MVP.

The Arlington Heights acquisition marks MVP's fourteenth acquisition and sixth in the Chicago MSA, reinforcing the firm's commitment to aggregating high quality industrial properties across core infill logistics corridors in the Midwest.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in May 2024, MVP has completed approximately $140 million in total deal capitalization across eight states, encompassing more than 765,000 square feet. MVP co-invests alongside private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation. Learn more at www.matterhornvp.com.

