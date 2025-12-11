Matterhorn Venture Partners Enters Denver Market with Infill IOS Acquisition

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 5081–5099 S. Rio Grande Street, Littleton, CO, a 2.31-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property featuring 15,000 square feet of building area in the high-demand Southwest Denver submarket. MVP simultaneously executed a fully committed 10-year NNN lease with a leading national equipment rental company, further enhancing the asset's stability and long-term value.

Located at the highly trafficked intersection of South Santa Fe Drive and West Belleview Avenue in Littleton, the infill site offers rare outdoor storage entitlements, strong regional connectivity, and enduring tenant demand. The Southwest Denver submarket is among the tightest and most land-constrained industrial corridors in the metro area, maintaining sub-3% vacancy for much of the past two decades and offering very limited opportunities for IOS – making sites of this size and zoning particularly difficult to source.

The tenant will complete operational customizations to tailor the property to its specific requirements. The lease also includes multiple renewal options and a one-time fixed purchase clause, providing long-term optionality for both parties.

"We're excited to enter the Denver market with a high-quality facility for a best-in-class national tenant," said Matt Kay, Principal and Co-Founder of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "Our tenant represents exceptional credit quality, and their long-term commitment underscores the strength of this infill Littleton location."

Kay added, "Southwest Denver remains one of the most supply-constrained submarkets in the region, with very little land available for new industrial development and extremely limited IOS inventory. Securing a high-caliber national operator on a long-term NNN structure reinforces our thesis around durable cash flow and the long-term value of infill IOS assets."

The Littleton acquisition represents MVP's eleventh transaction and its first in the Denver market, underscoring the firm's continued expansion into high-quality infill industrial locations nationwide.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm that acquires and manages industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed $100 million in total deal capitalization, spanning eight states and encompassing more than 450,000 square feet. MVP co-invests with private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation.

