Matthew Dechen Named VP, Deep Engagement & Custom Solutions

"Matt has played an important part in the explosive growth we've experienced in our deep engagement and custom solutions business working closely with many of our leading pharmaceutical and life sciences industry clients and agency partners to meet their marketing and educational challenges," said Matthew J. Holland , Chief Commercial Officer of Healio Strategic Solutions.

A 16-year veteran in healthcare communications, Dechen has a proven track record in sales and management overseeing several key markets for Healio Strategic Solutions including, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Pediatrics, and Healio's expansion into Primary Care, Pulmonology, Allergy & Asthma and Women's Health.

"I'm most looking forward to collaborating with our clients and our talented HSS team. The opportunity to develop custom marketing programs, launch innovative solutions and deliver results that exceed expectations is truly exciting," Dechen said.

For more information on deep engagement and custom solutions capabilities, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com, or contact Matt Dechen at [email protected] or 609-841-0300.

About Healio Strategic Solutions

Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) is a full-service medical communications company providing tailored information and education to physicians worldwide. HSS is an authorized sales agent for Healio with exclusive access to specialty healthcare professionals through the Healio Network. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com .

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, question-and-answer columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com .

CONTACT:

Healio

Lee Gaymon

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

856-994-9900 ext. 356

SOURCE Healio

