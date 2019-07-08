Matthew Frappier Joins Berk Communications As Vice President

"Matthew brings senior level expertise, strategic thinking, and leadership to our growing team at Berk," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "His extensive experience across consumer lifestyle, hospitality, and spirits speaks for itself and will be a valuable addition to our clients as well as our junior staff."

Prior to joining Berk, Frappier led national media outreach on behalf of Delta Airlines, BMW, and Moet Hennessy at DKC. He also spent time at Edelman, Harrison & Shriftman, Zeno Group and The Magrino Agency where he managed a variety consumer lifestyle, hospitality, and spirits clients.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

