Matthew Hoffmann Joins Digital Asset as its Director of Regulatory and Government Affairs

Hoffmann's focus will be on educating regulators and policymakers on key developments and considerations in distributed ledger and blockchain technology

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset, a leading blockchain software provider for the world's largest financial institutions, market infrastructures and technology providers, today announced Matthew Hoffmann has joined as its Director of Regulatory and Government Affairs. Digital Asset is committed to advancing the promise of blockchain technology through strong public and private collaborations and by developing technology that can adapt to evolving and complex regulatory requirements. Hoffmann will play a crucial role in representing Digital Asset to key stakeholders in the U.S. government, trade associations and regulatory bodies. His efforts will focus on shaping and driving educational initiatives and legislative efforts related to the regulation and adoption of digital asset and blockchain technology.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt and the knowledge and experience he brings in successfully managing a wide range of complex legislative and regulatory matters," said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO at Digital Asset. "We built the Canton Network to be able to operate in a complex and changing regulatory environment and Matt will play an important role in educating and strengthening our relationship with policymakers and regulators."

Prior to joining Digital Asset, Hoffmann served as the Staff Director to the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) since 2021. He was the chief advisor to the Chairman for all committee activities including its response to the 2023 banking crisis, advancement of capital market reforms, and creation of the first-ever Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion Subcommittee. This work led to the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), a novel market structure proposal bringing consumer protections and regulatory clarity to the digital asset ecosystem, which passed the House of Representatives with overwhelming bipartisan support earlier this year.

"I asked Matt to join our committee three years ago because I believed he would be a problem solver, skillful negotiator, and thoughtful leader for Committee Republicans." said Congressman Patrick McHenry, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, "I am proud to say that he more than lived up to those expectations. From bank runs to crypto, he has served as both confidant and strategist. He has helped Committee Republicans achieve our objectives while maintaining the bipartisanship necessary to secure lasting results. The skills that made us successful here will translate well to his next venture."

Matt's previous experience includes serving as Policy Director at the Senate Finance Committee and, for former Speaker Paul Ryan, at the House Budget Committee, Ways and Means Committee, and in the Speaker's office. He also worked at the BGR Group as a principal and a member of the firm's healthcare practice.

"I am very excited to join Digital Asset and be part of the transformation taking place in financial services," said Hoffmann. "After many years on the policy side in Washington D.C., I am excited to leverage my expertise and work with a team that is committed to advancing this industry in a responsible and compliant manner and to be an advocate for the innovation Digital Asset is driving in the industry and to help advance the broader industries' priorities."

