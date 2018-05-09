Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Resources

Mr. Conti joins AMETEK from Precision Castparts Corp., a member of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., where he served most notably as Vice President of Human Resources of the Aerostructures Division, a global leading parts supplier to the Aerospace industry. Prior to Precision Castparts, Mr. Conti held various roles with increasing responsibilities at Harman International Industries, Imerys, S.A. and The Fiat Group.

Mr. Conti holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business from Kalamazoo College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the London School of Business.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

