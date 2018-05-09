BERWYN, Pa., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Matthew J. Conti as Vice President, Human Resources.
"I am pleased to welcome Matt to AMETEK," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Matt's extensive human resources experience within the industrial space makes him well suited for this position. He will play a key role in AMETEK's talent acquisition and leadership development in support of AMETEK's growth plans."
Mr. Conti joins AMETEK from Precision Castparts Corp., a member of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., where he served most notably as Vice President of Human Resources of the Aerostructures Division, a global leading parts supplier to the Aerospace industry. Prior to Precision Castparts, Mr. Conti held various roles with increasing responsibilities at Harman International Industries, Imerys, S.A. and The Fiat Group.
Mr. Conti holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business from Kalamazoo College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the London School of Business.
Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.
Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-j-conti-elected-vice-president-human-resources-300644861.html
SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.
Share this article