Matthew "Matt" Carson Appointed as New President of Evoove

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoove, a leading name in innovative staffing solutions and workforce management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew "Matt" Carson as its new President. This appointment comes as part of the company's strategic focus on continuing to redefine the staffing industry.

With a distinguished career of over two decades, Matt Carson's depth of experience, visionary thinking, and spirited leadership are an ideal match for Evoove. As the former CEO of PDS Tech, Inc., an Adecco Group company, Matt's insights and relentless pursuit of excellence have been key to his success. His ability to inspire innovation, encourage development, and maintain operational effectiveness will play a vital role in realizing Evoove's aspirations.

"Taking the lead at Evoove aligns perfectly with my ambition to transform the staffing industry," Carson shared. "Evoove's dedication to quality and creative solutions resonates with my own perspective on what a staffing agency must represent." Drawing from his previous roles, Matt has consistently proven his commitment to client satisfaction and the elevation of the workforce. As a former United States Marine, his leadership ethos is shaped by principles of excellence, agility, and a fostering of potential, values that he will undoubtedly infuse into Evoove's continued growth.

Mike DiManno, CEO of Evoove's parent company, remarked, "With Matt's dynamic leadership and forward-thinking approach, we are poised for an exciting new chapter at Evoove. His unique vision will guide us to new levels of success and innovation. We can't wait to see the energy he brings to our team and clients."

About Evoove
Evoove stands at the forefront of the staffing industry, breathing new life into traditional practices with an all-encompassing approach that reaches across diverse sectors. Their commitment to employee retention is not just theoretical but delivers tangible results, evidenced by the best employee benefit package in the industry. With a focused approach that genuinely recognizes and rewards talent, they achieve true cost-cutting for clients. And for all the extra value Evoove provides, they do so at the same costs as traditional staffing agencies. The specialized offerings such as ADR and PAGA Shield bring unparalleled value, and the unwavering commitment to inclusivity, success, and innovation distinguishes them as a trailblazer in the field. Evoove's visionary leadership and unique blend of services not only meet but continually exceed expectations, solidifying their position as a transformative force in the industry.

