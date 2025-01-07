Matthew T. Christ Named Partner at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY), one of the nation's leading catastrophic injury and wrongful death law firms, is proud to announce that Matthew T. Christ has been named a Partner at the firm. This promotion reflects Matthew's exceptional legal acumen, unwavering dedication to clients , and ongoing meaningful contributions to the firm's mission of securing justice for the injured.

Matthew T. Christ, Partner, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Before joining RDCY, Matthew clerked for Justice Barbara Pariente at the Supreme Court of Florida where he gained invaluable insights into the judicial process and honed his skills in crafting and preserving legal arguments at every stage of litigation. His experience brings a unique depth of understanding to the complex cases he handles for the firm.

Since joining RDCY, Matthew has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to advocate for clients facing life's most challenging circumstances. His work spans a variety of complex practice areas, including insurance bad faith, medical malpractice, product liability, catastrophic personal injury, and complex commercial disputes. Known for his meticulous preparation, issue spotting, and relentless pursuit of justice, Matthew has helped secure substantial trial verdicts and settlements that have brought life-changing outcomes for clients.

"Matthew's intellect, integrity, and indefatigability have made him an invaluable asset to our firm and our clients," said Fred Cunningham , Shareholder at RDCY. "His promotion to partnership is well-deserved, and we could not be more happy and proud of his accomplishments."

Matthew is deeply engaged in the legal community, holding leadership roles in a variety of professional organizations and regularly speaks at continuing legal education seminars across the state. He is an active member of professional associations including the Florida Justice Association, American Association for Justice, and the Palm Beach County Justice Association, where he serves as an executive board member and co-chairs the organization's CLE committee that provides continuing legal education seminars to members. Additionally, he serves as an Executive Board Member for the American Constitution Society – South Florida Lawyer Chapter. He is an inaugural member of the Board of Advisors of the University of Florida Levin College of Law's Center for Governmental Responsibility, the oldest and most influential legal research and public policy center in the State of Florida.

Matthew was recently named the upcoming author of La Coe's Pleadings under the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure (Thomson Reuters), a leading legal treatise on Florida civil procedure and trial practice that is regularly consulted by attorneys throughout Florida. He is also a regular contributor to the Florida Justice Association's Journal, where he writes a column on recent developments in insurance caselaw. He currently serves as the Reporter for the Florida Bar's Standard Jury Instructions Committee—Civil Cases. His professional achievements have been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 – Civil Plaintiff (2020) and Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2022-2024).

Matthew holds both his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Florida. During his undergraduate years he collaborated with former U.S. Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham to revise the university's mission statement to better emphasize the importance of civic education. As one of thirteen students statewide selected as a Florida Gubernatorial Fellow he engaged directly with state leaders on critical public policy issues. In law school, he served as Executive Symposium Editor of the *Florida Law Review*, worked as a teaching assistant for the law school's legal research and appellate advocacy courses, and focused on constitutional and privacy law as a research assistant to Dean Emeritus Jon Mills. He earned book awards for his work in the *Florida Law Review* and conservation clinic, where he co-drafted legislation implementing a Florida constitutional amendment. Additionally, he completed a legal externship with the Honorable Jose E. Martinez, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida. He is a member of Florida Blue Key, UF's oldest honorary society.

"Becoming a Partner at RDCY is a tremendous honor," said Matthew T. Christ. "I'm grateful for the mentorship I've received from my colleagues and the trust our clients place in us every day. I look forward to continuing to fight for justice alongside the remarkable team at RDCY."

With this new leadership role, Matthew will continue to focus on advancing the firm's mission of delivering justice to those harmed by negligence while further enhancing RDCY's position as a trailblazer in the legal industry.

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a plaintiff litigation firm with a national practice specializing in catastrophic injury and mass torts law . With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to fighting for the rights of those injured through negligence or wrongdoing, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa has earned a reputation for delivering justice and securing substantial settlements for their clients.

