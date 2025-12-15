Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Represents Plaintiffs in Newly Created Roblox Child Exploitation MDL

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is representing plaintiffs in federal lawsuits alleging that Roblox knowingly facilitated child sexual exploitation on its gaming platform, now centralized as a multidistrict litigation (MDL) in the Northern District of California.

On Friday, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted plaintiffs' request to consolidate the cases and assigned the proceedings to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg. The MDL consolidates approximately 80 actions against Roblox pending in 12 districts in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. These actions were filed nationwide by survivors of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation, as well as their parents.

The complaints allege that Roblox designed and marketed a platform to children while failing to implement adequate safeguards to protect young users from known risks posed by online predators.

RDCY attorneys are actively involved in prosecuting claims on behalf of survivors, including cases in which online interactions allegedly began on Roblox and later escalated into in-person abuse or exploitation.

"Centralization is a critical step in this litigation," said Madeline Pendley , an attorney at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa working on the Roblox cases. "These cases are complex and sensitive in nature. Allowing them to proceed in front of one judge who understands these issues benefits all parties."

Multidistrict litigation is designed to promote efficiency and consistency in complex cases involving common allegations. Centralizing pretrial proceedings before a single court reduces duplication, prevents conflicting rulings, and helps ensure that claims are evaluated on a complete and consistent record.

Judge Seeborg was selected to oversee the MDL in part because he is already presiding over one of the Roblox actions and is familiar with the allegations and legal issues involved.

The litigation is captioned In re: Roblox Corporation Child Sexual Exploitation and Assault Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 3166 .

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Agency Contact:

Aron Solomon, JD

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

AMPLIFY

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa