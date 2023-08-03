Matthew Tickell runs expansion of automotive adtech company Cartelux into the United States

News provided by

Cartelux

03 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

- Cartelux software is changing the way how brands and dealers communicate with customers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartelux, the Australian adtech software company is proud to announce the expansion of its business into the United States, Canada and Latin America. The company operates the most easy-to-use platform to create, amplify and measure local digital campaigns at the highest professional level and is currently focused on the automotive industry. It is now the perfect time to grow its operations in the world's second-largest car market - with more than 18,000 new car dealerships in the US.

The decision to enter the American market adds an additional pillar to the Cartelux story, further cementing itself as the world's leading adtech provider for the automotive industry. Cartelux offers an automated marketing platform that manages the relationship between big brand owners and their downstream local retail partners and enables improved marketing efforts, changing the way brands can interact with consumers.

Cartelux' cutting-edge software enables advertisers to target and optimize their ad campaigns with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Their customer base includes Ford, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Renault, Honda, and Mini around the globe. Cartelux has a longstanding partnership with Google that connects the best of both worlds: Google's world-class targeting competence and Cartelux' expertise in retail marketing automation.

The American operations are led by Matthew Tickell, an automotive industry leader with more than 15 years of experience blended between the management of automotive dealerships and automotive software providers - specifically CRM, marketing & data solutions.

Tickell's most recent role was Director of Sales and equity partner with e-GoodManners. An automotive software provider throughout Asia Pacific specializing in CRM and marketing for both dealers and OEMs.

Matthew Tickell, General Manager AMER at Cartelux. "I have always had a passion for designing and implementing software solutions that assist OEMs to grow their brand and manage their network while improving the customer experience. I am confident the Cartelux solution will be well adopted as the perfect platform for centralizing dealer marketing programs across sales, finance & aftersales."

Joshua Williams, Founder, and CEO of Cartelux, says: "With our US engagement we are entering the second largest automotive market in the world and we are excited to have Matthew become part of our team. Our business has been globally scalable from the beginning and now we are rolling out that capability."

www.cartelux.com.

SOURCE Cartelux

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.