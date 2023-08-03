Matthew Tickell runs expansion of automotive adtech company Cartelux into the United States

- Cartelux software is changing the way how brands and dealers communicate with customers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartelux, the Australian adtech software company is proud to announce the expansion of its business into the United States, Canada and Latin America. The company operates the most easy-to-use platform to create, amplify and measure local digital campaigns at the highest professional level and is currently focused on the automotive industry. It is now the perfect time to grow its operations in the world's second-largest car market - with more than 18,000 new car dealerships in the US.

The decision to enter the American market adds an additional pillar to the Cartelux story, further cementing itself as the world's leading adtech provider for the automotive industry. Cartelux offers an automated marketing platform that manages the relationship between big brand owners and their downstream local retail partners and enables improved marketing efforts, changing the way brands can interact with consumers.

Cartelux' cutting-edge software enables advertisers to target and optimize their ad campaigns with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Their customer base includes Ford, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Renault, Honda, and Mini around the globe. Cartelux has a longstanding partnership with Google that connects the best of both worlds: Google's world-class targeting competence and Cartelux' expertise in retail marketing automation.

The American operations are led by Matthew Tickell, an automotive industry leader with more than 15 years of experience blended between the management of automotive dealerships and automotive software providers - specifically CRM, marketing & data solutions.

Tickell's most recent role was Director of Sales and equity partner with e-GoodManners. An automotive software provider throughout Asia Pacific specializing in CRM and marketing for both dealers and OEMs.

Matthew Tickell, General Manager AMER at Cartelux. "I have always had a passion for designing and implementing software solutions that assist OEMs to grow their brand and manage their network while improving the customer experience. I am confident the Cartelux solution will be well adopted as the perfect platform for centralizing dealer marketing programs across sales, finance & aftersales."

Joshua Williams, Founder, and CEO of Cartelux, says: "With our US engagement we are entering the second largest automotive market in the world and we are excited to have Matthew become part of our team. Our business has been globally scalable from the beginning and now we are rolling out that capability."

www.cartelux.com.

