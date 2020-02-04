Matthew Tosto Joins Goulston & Storrs' Real Estate Group in Boston

Tosto has significant experience representing individual and institutional real estate investors, developers, and financial institutions involved in real estate investments and transactions. His expertise includes handling acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development projects, and various types of financings. He recently led negotiations for a $42 million real estate acquisition in Colorado and a $70 million disposition in Washington, D.C.

"We are always looking for talented laterals to join our world-class real estate practice and are thrilled that Matthew will be joining our firm. He has five years of experience working on complex real estate transactions across the nation, and will be a valuable asset to our team and our clients," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

Goulston & Storrs' real estate practice is one of the largest and most highly acclaimed in the country. The group has been top-tier ranked by Chambers USA for over a dozen consecutive years. The practice includes approximately 100 attorneys who represent major national and regional developers, entrepreneurs, investment funds, REITS, property owners, and commercial tenants.

Before becoming a lawyer, Tosto spent three years as an investment analyst at an international asset management firm. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Tulane University Law School in 2014 and his B.A. from Tufts University in 2008.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Cerasuolo Amy Blumenthal Director of Marketing & Business Development Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 amyb@blumenthalpr.com lcerasuolo@goulstonstorrs.com



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

http://www.goulstonstorrs.com

