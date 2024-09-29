MATTHEW WEST NAMED ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR; BRANDON LAKE NAMED ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC SONGWRITER/ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT 47th ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS CELEBRATION

"Thank God I Do" Claims Top Song Honors Essential Music Publishing Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, tonight honored the songwriters and publishers of Christian music's most-performed songs of the past year at the 47th annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards, an invitation-only celebration in Nashville. Top honors were awarded to the following:

Christian Music Songwriter of the Year: Matthew West

Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year: Brandon Lake

Christian Music Song of the Year: "Thank God I Do," co-written by Nate Ruess and published by Bearvon Music and Warner Chappell Music

This is the sixth ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year honor for Matthew West whose most-performed songs are "Any More," "Don't Stop Praying," "Heaven Changes Everything," "Never," "Running Home" and "Strong." In 2023, West received the ASCAP Golden Note Award for artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

The five-time Grammy nominee has released 15 albums, had cuts by Casting Crowns, Amy Grant, Scotty McCreery and Rascal Flatts among others, and penned six books. West has been nominated for six Dove Awards; his current Don't Stop Praying Tour runs through November.

ASCAP Christian Songwriter/Artist of the Year Brandon Lake penned four most-performed songs including "Fear Is Not My Future," "Praise," "Praise You Anywhere" and "Trust in God." The multi-Grammy-winning artist recently released For the One: A Tour Documentary with Phil Wickham and is currently on his Tear Off the Roof Tour. He is nominated for 16 Dove Awards including Artist of the Year, Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year, and four in the Song of the Year category. Lake was ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year in 2023.

"Thank God I Do," the ASCAP Christian Music Song of the Year, co-written by Nate Ruess and published by Warner Chappell Music and Bearvon Music, was Lauren Daigle's sixth #1 single, peaking simultaneously at #1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay and Christian AC Airplay charts as well as their Hot Christian Songs, Christian Streaming Songs and Christian Digital Song Sales charts. Ruess is a past recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award given by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is a multiple Grammy winner, and has had cuts by Keith Urban, Pink, Halsey, Kesha, Maroon 5 and Ellie Goulding among others.

The ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year Award was presented to Essential Music Publishing. Their most-played songs of the past year are "Any More," "Don't Stop Praying," "Praise," "Praise You Anywhere," "Somebody To You," "Strong," "These Days," "Trust in God" and administered titles "Fear Is Not My Future," "Never," "Rescue" and "Running Home." Essential Music Publishing Vice President Jamie Rodgers accepted the award.

Kicking off with a performance from five-time ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year Ben Glover, the evening was hosted by ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews, Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad and Nashville Assistant Vice President, Strategic Services, Kele Currier in front of an audience of acclaimed songwriters, Christian music stars, and standout music industry creatives.

A complete list of ASCAP Christian Music Award winners is available at www.ascap.com/christianawards24 .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

