Mattia Cielo Selects 360PR+ to Manage U.S. Public Relations

News provided by

360PR+

20 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected to handle public relations for fine jewelry brand Mattia Cielo, raising awareness of Mattia Cielo's core collection, RUGIADA, and new releases with activations at specialty fine jewelry retailers nationwide. Mattia Cielo's jewelry collection combines fine Italian craftsmanship with the latest innovations in ergonomic design. Embodying each creation are essential elements of Mattia Cielo's philosophy – lightness and softness, movement and flexibility.

"360's luxury experience and relationships with key press and style influencers in fashion accessories and fine jewelry make them an excellent fit for our plans to grow in the U.S. market," said Founder Mattia Cielo.

Mattia Cielo can be found at fine jewelry and department stores nationwide including Bergdorf Goodman, London Jewelers, Neiman Marcus, Maxfield, Stanley Korshak, Cellini Jewelers, Mitchell's Jewelers, Hyde Park Jewelers, Marissa Collections and other specialty retailers nationwide.

"We are delighted to partner with such a unique and sophisticated jewelry brand that is Mattia Cielo," said Cindy Riccio, Executive Vice President and General Manager for 360's CRC, which focuses on fashion, beauty and luxury brands. "We know the target luxury consumer woman well, with our experience reaching and engaging her, and we're eager to increase awareness for Mattia Cielo as a jewelry design disruptor in the U.S. market."

About Mattia Cielo
The brand carries the name of its founder and CEO Mattia Cielo. The entrepreneur is the heir of a long-established dynasty of Italian jewelers, Cielo Venezia 1270, one of the most important ones in Italy, located in Vicenza. In 2007, he created his own company vision with the brand Mattia Cielo, creating jewelry for the Third Millennium with a distinct industrial design approach. The sophisticated jewels are distributed in more than 20 countries around the world. Cielo focused on making a highly innovative, technological jewel, which was befitting of the times we live in. Cielo combines Italian design and modern technology, using laser cutting and soldering, typically seen in the aviation industry. The brand has a strong testimonial network and achieved several international awards such as INSTORE Design Award, Couture Design Award, Italian Jewelry Award and UK Jewelry Award. For more information on Mattia Cielo, visit https://www.mattiacielo.com/.

About 360PR+
360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+CRCPowers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR.

Led by Cindy Riccio, CRC became part of 360PR+ in 2022, bringing more than a decade's experience serving a roster of storied beauty and apparel brands, among them Hanesbrands Inc. for Donna Karan and DKNY Intimates and legwear, Geneva Watch Group's Breil, Kenneth Cole and Ted Baker.  Current accessory and luxury clients include myGemma and Marchon Eyewear for their licensed designer brands such as Ferragamo, Longchamp, Lanvin, Calvin Klein and Lacoste. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus and www.cricciocomm.com.

SOURCE 360PR+

