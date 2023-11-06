Mattress Firm and Purple Team Up to Launch the Coolest Purple Mattress Collection on the Market

News provided by

Mattress Firm

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Available Only at Mattress Firm, Stop by Today to Try the New Purple Restore Cool Touch Line

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, and Purple, a leading innovator in sleep solutions, have teamed up to unveil the "coolest" new Purple mattress collection – Purple Restore Cool Touch, available only at Mattress Firm stores and MattressFirm.com. Following the update of Purple's national Purple Restore Hybrid line this past summer, the Purple Restore Cool Touch line will include additional temperature regulating technology designed to give the shopper a cooler, deeper and more balanced sleep. 

The new line includes the Purple GelFlex® Grid that delivers balanced softness and support and naturally dissipates excess body heat, and a Cool Touch Cover made with cooling fibers to provide an extra cooling element that wicks away moisture and heat and promotes optimal body temperature while you sleep. In keeping with Mattress Firm and Purple's shared commitment to delivering superior sleep products to a wider audience, the Purple Restore Cool Touch line will be available in three different models: 

  • Purple Restore Cool Touch – Priced at $2,395 
  • Purple RestorePlus Cool Touch – Priced at $2,995 
  • Purple RestorePremier Cool Touch – Priced at $3,595 

With this partnership and introduction of the new collection, Purple and Mattress Firm are reaffirming their commitment to improving sleep quality for individuals nationwide. This collection will be available online at MattressFirm.com and at over 1000 Mattress Firm stores, ensuring that customers from coast to coast can enjoy the benefits of this innovative sleep solution. 

"Mattress Firm is excited to be the only place shoppers can find the newest and "coolest" Purple mattress collection on the market," said Anne Dament, Chief Merchandising Officer at Mattress Firm. "Our aim is to provide consumers with the best possible sleep experience. The addition of this line takes our offerings to the next level; The cutting-edge cooling technology in the GelFlex Grid wicks away moisture, relieves pressure points and isolates motion for uninterrupted sleep, and the Cool Touch cover helps maintain the optimal body temperature all night long. This new collection is a game-changer for anyone seeking truly restorative sleep."

"At Purple, we're focused on making deep, restorative sleep effortless. With the introduction of our Restore Cool Touch mattresses at Mattress Firm, we are proud to offer innovative technology that will deliver deep sleep," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple.

Now through December 11, shoppers can receive a free adjustable base with a purchase of one of the new mattresses AND save $300 during Mattress Firm's Black Friday Sale, making this the perfect time to shop and save on the hottest (coolest) Purple collection available.

About Mattress Firm  

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. 

Media Contact:
Katie Clark
[email protected]  

Amanda Yodice
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Also from this source

Mattress Firm Announces 2023 Black Friday Sale to Kickstart the Holiday Season with Unbeatable Deals

Mattress Firm Announces 2023 Black Friday Sale to Kickstart the Holiday Season with Unbeatable Deals

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, revealed today their Black Friday sales event, offering Americans the chance to save ...
Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year is Here with Unbeatable Deals for Labor Day

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year is Here with Unbeatable Deals for Labor Day

You can rest easy with big savings on your next mattress or bedding purchase thanks to Mattress Firm, because the nation's largest mattress specialty ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.