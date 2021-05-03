Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs Announce Sleep-Deprived Cities Across America

Making the top of the list as most sleep-deprived is Atlanta with an average of five hours and forty-five minutes of sleep per night, and Boston closes out the list as the most sleep- efficient with just over six hours of sleep per night. Based on the data, it also might be time for New York City to drop its signature tagline of "the city that never sleeps." According to SleepScore's analysis, New York City is more accurately the city that stays up the latest with an average bedtime of 11:55 p.m.; but New Yorkers also wake up later than other cities, still giving them just shy of six hours of time in bed.

One thing that is clear is no major city is clocking in the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep per night. Experts recommends that adults obtain seven or more hours to reap the benefits of a healthy night's sleep, meaning many Americans are sleep deprived. Additional SleepScore data captured from their in-app polling also suggests that bedtime procrastination, especially doomscrolling, could be key factor of why Americans are staying up later, with 73% of SleepScore poll respondents saying they always use electronics before going to bed – a known disruptor of falling and staying asleep.

Atlanta (5 hours, 45 minutes) Dallas Fort-Worth (5 hours, 46 minutes) Houston (5 hours, 48 minutes) Los Angeles (5 hours, 51 minutes) New York City (5 hours, 55 minutes) Philadelphia (5 hours, 58 minutes) San Francisco (5 hours, 59 minutes) Chicago (6 hours, 1 minute) Washington DC (6 hours, 2 minutes) Boston (6 hours, 3 minutes)

There's also a clear connection between exercise and sleep. Experts say getting at least 30 minutes of daytime exercise five days per week can help your body relax more in the hours leading up to bedtime, and the data reinforces that notion. At number seven on the list, San Franciscans spend an average of 32 minutes exercising and get nearly 15 more minutes of precious shuteye than number two on the list, Dallas, who spends an average of 27 minutes per day getting some form of exercise.

"Getting a minimum of seven hours of sleep is essential for a quality night's rest, which is one of the many tips I share on Mattress Firm's wellness site, Sleep.com, where I offer foundational sleep advice to help Americans get their best rest," said Dr. W. Chris Winter, Sleep.com's Sleep Advisor. "Having a consistent bedtime routine and exercising each day for at least 30 minutes are two easy ways to kickstart a healthy lifestyle and improve one's emotional, mental and physical well-being. If your city is listed as sleep-deprived, consider adjusting your sleep schedule and implementing healthy habits to get a good night's sleep."

Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs understand the importance of quality sleep and hope Americans see this list as a wake-up call to adjust their habits. If your city is listed above as a big city short on sleep, Better Sleep Month is the perfect time to reevaluate your sleep routine and implement positive changes. For more information on how to get a better night's sleep, visit mattressfirm.com.

*SleepScore Data: Analysis includes SleepScore data from a selection of the most populous US cities that have a large sample of active SleepScore users. Within this analysis, SleepScore reviewed each city's average bedtime, wake-up time, sleep duration, and the relationship between lifestyle factors like exercise and healthy sleep across the U.S.

**Largest U.S. cities according to 2021 Nielsen DMA rankings which are based on market region population.

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands Today, with 2,400 neighborhood stores and more than 6,000 Sleep Experts™, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future.

We're the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying over 70 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world's most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space.

