Mattress Firm Announces Biggest Labor Day Sale Ever with Huge Savings

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest specialty mattress retailer, is celebrating Labor Day this year by offering consumers the chance to "Un-Junk" their sleep with unbeatable deals and discounts across their most popular products. According to Mattress Firm's strategic partner, SleepScore Labs, 68% of Americans are sleeping less than the recommended seven hours per night. There is no better time, and no better place, to purchase a new mattress to help end your sleepless nights.

Starting August 18, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale to save up to $500 and get a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen mattress for the price of a twin*. PLUS -- receive a free adjustable base** with a purchase of $699 (Queen) or $999 (King). Customers can also save up to 50% on select mattresses from top-rated brands like Sealy, Serta and Beautyrest, while supplies last.

In addition to huge mattress savings, Mattress Firm is also launching a bedding accessories event*** to help completely upgrade your sleep sanctuary.

Don't snooze on these hot deals, shop Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale now through September 7:

In-store and online:

Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen*

Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin*

Free adjustable base** (while supplies last) with any mattress purchase of $699 or more

or more Buy More and Save More on Bedding Accessories***

20% off when you buy one bedding accessory



30% off when you buy two bedding accessories



40% off when you buy three or more bedding accessories

Up to 50% off select mattresses from Mattress Firm top-rated brands, while supplies last

50% off Sleepy's Memory Foam Snug (Now $399.99 , Was $799.99 )

, Was )

50% off Sleep's Memory Foam Doze (Now $599.99 , Was $1199.99 )

, Was )

50% off Sleepy's Memory Foam Curve (Now $699.99 , Was $1399.99 )

, Was )

30% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte (Now $629.99 , Was $899.99

(Now , Was PLUS -- 0% APR for 3 years with a minimum purchase

Spend $500 - $1,499 and get up to $50 in Mattress Firm credit***** ( $50 in store, $25 online)

- and get up to in Mattress Firm credit***** ( in store, online) Spend $1,500+ and get up to $100 in Mattress Firm credit***** ( $100 in store, $50 online)

Online exclusives:

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

*King for Queen, Queen for Twin:

Offer valid 8/19/21 – 9/7/21. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base $699 (Q) $999 (K):

Offer valid 8/19/21 – 9/7/21. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

*** Bedding Accessories Event

Offer valid 9/1/21 to 9/7/21. Save 20% when you buy one bedding accessory, save 30% when you buy two bedding accessories, or save 40% when you buy three or more bedding accessories. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Bedgear, BlanQuil, Brentwood Home, PureCare, Purple, Tempur-Pedic, Pet Fusion, Inner Balance Wellness, Healthy Sleep, Synca, Wellness, and Infinity. Other exclusions may apply. Visit mattressfirm.com for complete details.

**** 0% APR for 3 Years

0% APR: 3 years with a minimum purchase of $1999 on your Mattress Firm or any Synchrony HOME credit card. 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid [dates]. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged and 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first 4 months, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For the next 32 months, a higher monthly payment will be required equal to any remaining promo purchase balance divided by the number of months remaining in the applicable promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. Except for the first 4 months, these payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer not valid on previous purchases. See a Sleep Expert™ in-store, online, or by phone at 877-346-8775.

*****Spend More, Get More

Spend $500-$1499.99 between 8/19/21-9/7/21 and receive a $25 online credit or $50 in-store credit to redeem 9/15/21-9/28/21. Spend $1500 or more 8/19/21-9/7/21 and receive $50 online credit or $100 in-store credit to redeem 9/15/21-9/28/21. No cash value. Credit can be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Any credit remaining after a purchase transaction is forfeited and cannot be applied to future purchases. For online redemption, cart total must exceed $1 after credit is applied. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, Beauty Rest Black, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Credit not valid if order is canceled or returned. Valid at participating locations only. Only one credit issued for total purchase. Visit a store, call (977) 316-1269 or chat online for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

Media Contacts:

G'Nai Blakemore

[email protected]

Amanda Yodice

[email protected]

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

https://www.mattressfirm.com

