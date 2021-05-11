Mattress Firm Announces Its Best Memorial Day Sale Ever

As part of the Memorial Day Sale, which lasts from May 12 to June 1, Mattress Firm is offering king mattresses for the price of a queen and queen mattresses for the price of a twin. Shoppers can also receive a FREE adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $699 or more.

According to a recent survey, 30% of Americans shared that they plan on upgrading their mattress in 2021, and the Mattress Firm Memorial Day Sale is the perfect time for customers to upsize their beds while downsizing their spending. This year, shoppers will not want to miss out on Mattress Firm's Hot Buy offers with up to 50% off select mattresses from top-rated brands.

Shop in-store or online during the best Mattress Firm Memorial Day Sale ever (May 12 – June 1) and receive:

Up to $500* in savings on America's top-rated mattress brands:

in savings on America's top-rated mattress brands: Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen*.



Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin.

Take home a FREE adjustable base when you spend $699+ on a queen mattress or $999+ on a king.**

when you spend $699+ on a queen mattress or $999+ on a king.** Score a hot buy offer on America's favorite brands, with additional offers online:***

50% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte (Queen, now $399.00 , was $799.99 ) online only

50% off Beautyrest BR800 Medium (Queen, now $349.99 , was $699.99 ) online only

50% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins Firm (Queen, now $349.99 , was $699.99 ) online only

30% off Sleepy's Relax (Queen, now $559.99 , was $799.99 )

20% off Sealy Memory Foam 8", 10" and 12" online only

Plus, 0% APR for 5 years.****

Shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts™ anytime and anywhere by visiting a store or participating in an online chat. For more help finding their dream bed, shoppers can quickly match with their perfect mattress by using the MattressMatcher™ on mattressfirm.com.

Rest assured, Mattress Firm makes it easy to shop safely and confidently. Learn more about the Company's enhanced safety measures in-store and during delivery. For more information on the best Mattress Firm Memorial Day Sale ever, or to find your nearest Mattress Firm store, visit mattressfirm.com/sale.

*King for Queen, Queen for Twin: Offer valid 4/28/21 – 6/1/21. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base: Offer valid 4/28/21 – 6/1/21. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details

***Up to 50% off Hot Buys: Offer valid 4/28/21 – 6/1/21. Save 50% on Sealy Maplewood, save 30% on Sleepy's Memory Foam Doze, save 25% on Sleepy's sleep accessories. One Hot Buy item each per household. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last at participating locations only. Some Hot Buys only available online. Visit a store, call (877) 316-1269 or chat online for complete details.

****Financing: 0% APR: 5 years* with a minimum purchase of $2049, 4 years* with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years* with a minimum purchase of $1099. 60, 48, or 36 equal monthly payments required. *Offer valid 04/28/21 – 06/08/21. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. These payments equal the total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period and rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Any monthly payments shown in connection with this promotional offer exclude taxes and delivery and should allow you to pay off the promotional purchase within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, we strive to be America's most trusted authority on sleep by placing our customer at the center of everything we do. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

