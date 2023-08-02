Mattress Firm Announces Selected Quarterly Financial Information

News provided by

Mattress Firm

02 Aug, 2023, 18:04 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm Group Inc. ("Mattress Firm"), the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced that it will begin reporting certain selected quarterly and annual financial information on its website here, commencing with the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended June 27, 2023 available as of the date hereof. This is in anticipation of Mattress Firm becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ("Tempur"), a publicly traded company, which will occur pursuant to a merger as contemplated in the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between Mattress Firm and Tempur on May 9, 2023. Mattress Firm's fiscal year consists of 52 or 53 weeks ending on the Tuesday closest to September 30, 2023. The fiscal year ending October 3, 2023 will consist of 53 weeks, with two 5-week periods during the fiscal fourth quarter.

About Mattress Firm Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

Media Contact:
Katie Clark
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Also from this source

MATTRESS FIRM PARTNERS WITH SLEEP MARRIAGE CONSULTANT TO HELP COUPLES ACHIEVE MUTUAL SLEEPING BLISS

Mattress Firm Donates Nearly 2,300 Mattresses, Bedding Products and Accessories - Valued at $2.3 Million - in Partnership with Good360 to Aid Critical Communities and Disaster Survivors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.