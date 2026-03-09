Americans Know How to Sleep Better -- So Why Aren't They? State of Sleep Survey Reveals Americans' Bedtime Preferences and Obstacles

Most Americans say following a bedtime routine is important (76%), yet many still aren't getting the sleep they want, according to a new study from Mattress Firm.

HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of Americans believe there is a right way to get a perfect night's sleep, though many fall short of achieving it. According to Mattress Firm's new State of Sleep survey, conducted by Talker Research among 2,000 U.S. adults, Americans average 6.6 hours of sleep per night, compared with the 7.1 hours they consider ideal. In a typical month, they report just 10 "perfect" nights of sleep, nearly matched by eight bad nights.

One bright spot: most people are not falling for common sleep myths. Fewer than one in five believe they can train themselves to need less sleep (11%) or that naps automatically ruin nighttime rest (15%). At the same time, many feel they can read the night ahead, with nearly half (48%) saying they can predict whether they will have a good or bad night's sleep before they even go to bed.

"It's encouraging that people understand what supports good sleep and have a sense of what works best for them," said Dr. Jade Wu, board-certified sleep psychologist and Mattress Firm sleep advisor. "What's clear is that there are still challenges in translating that knowledge to action. Investing in small adjustments to routines and your sleep environment can make a meaningful difference in getting more nights of quality rest."

The survey also explores how Americans navigate sleep today, from routines and rituals to technology and comfort preferences.

Return to Routine

In a world of flexible schedules and always-on demands, people are rebuilding consistent sleep rhythms to anchor their days.

Built-in Bedtime: One in four goes to bed during the 10 p.m. hour, making it the most popular bedtime. About one in three (35%) get in bed before 10 p.m., while 37% do so after 11 p.m.

Like Clockwork: Three in four Americans closely follow a nighttime routine (76%), and of those, nearly four in five (79%) report they sleep better when they do.

Winding Down: On average, it takes people 21 minutes after getting into bed to fall asleep after turning off lights and distractions. One in three people fall asleep in 10 minutes or less (33%).

Custom Comfort

Sleep has become deeply opinionated, with people developing firm preferences about everything from bed position and pillow placement to the exact conditions they need to sleep easy.

Side by Side: 39% prefer to sleep on the right side of the bed, compared to 32% that prefer to be on the left. At the same time, 31% choose the side furthest from the door and 25% prefer the side that's closer.

Pillow Party: 75% sleep with two or fewer pillows. Beyond using them under their heads, the most common uses include hugging (33%) and placing between the legs (26%).

Sheet Showdown: 48% say a top sheet is an "absolute must," with baby boomers being the strongest advocates (59%).

Keeping Cool: Average ideal temperature for sleep is 66.3 degrees, with 68% of respondents saying they would rather go to sleep too cold than too warm (16%).

Smart Sleep Shifts

Technology is reshaping the sleep experience, from how people wind down to how they measure and manage their rest.

Plugged In: Two-thirds of respondents report that watching TV, movies, or phone scrolling is "part of going to bed," rising to 75% for Gen Z and millennials and decreasing for Gen X (65%) and baby boomers (55%).

Sound Strategy: 41% report having tried watching TV to fall asleep, and 79% of those respondents found it to be effective. Nearly one in four (23%) have tried listening to music or podcasts to fall asleep and 81% of those respondents say it helps them sleep better.

Dream data: 35% always or sometimes use wearable devices to track sleep, with Gen Z leading the way at 59%. Older generations trail behind, including millennials at (48%), Gen X at (30%) and baby boomers (16%).

"What stood out is how intentional people have become about their sleep - from temperature preferences and pillow placement to how they track their habits," said Megan Anderson, director of merchandising at Mattress Firm. "We know the bedroom environment plays a major role in achieving deeper, restorative sleep, and so do the elements of your overall sleep system. The mattress, foundation, pillows and sheets should work together to support the body and enhance comfort. When those elements align with how someone naturally rests, it can help bridge the gap between the sleep they're getting and the sleep they want."

