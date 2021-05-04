Mattress Firm Donates $500,000 to The Ticket to Dream Foundation to Support Foster Care Youth

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm announced today that it has raised over $500,000 for The Ticket to Dream Foundation to support the organization's work with children in foster care across the country. The donation, which includes in-store donations from customers throughout 2021, will help more than 12,000 children in foster care receive essentials such as new clothing, shoes, school supplies, bedding and everyday items.

In addition to the donation, Mattress Firm and Ticket to Dream are partnering in celebration of National Foster Care Month in May to surprise 12 foster families with bedroom makeovers for the children in their care. The makeovers will transform bedrooms into spaces where the children can feel safe, special and get a good night's sleep. Recipients of the makeovers were nominated by Ticket to Dream partners across the country. Among the winners are foster families who have fostered hundreds of children, parents who are getting ready for adoption, families who require accommodations for youth with sensory needs, grandparents unexpectedly caring for their grandchildren, and first-time foster parents.

"We are so honored to have the opportunity to give back to these families and surprise the kids in their care with a sanctuary and safe space," said Gina Davis, Ticket to Dream executive director. "Our mission is to provide hope and opportunity to foster youth across the country, and these makeovers are one way we can do that. We are so thankful for our long-time supporter Mattress Firm and their generous donation, as well as for every customer who donated at the register."

Mattress Firm believes that a good night's sleep can help foster children, and all children, be successful. Through Mattress Firm Foster Kids, the company's philanthropic initiative in partnership with Ticket to Dream, the Company aims to give a better night's sleep to children who need it most by providing monetary and mattress donations to local non-profit foster care partners in its markets across the country.

"At Mattress Firm, giving back is one of our core values," said Katie Clark, Mattress Firm's senior director of communications. "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Ticket to Dream to improve the lives of thousands of foster children each year. From bedroom makeovers for deserving foster children, to providing new beds, pillows and everyday essential items, we aim to provide foster children with the gift of rest, comfort and hope for a better future."

To learn more about Mattress Firm Foster Kids and how to get involved, visit www.mattressfirmfosterkids.org .

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with 2,400 neighborhood stores and more than 6,000 Sleep Experts™, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joins forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

About Ticket to Dream

The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a national non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children of all ages, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with companies, communities and non-profits, they work to ensure foster children have the essentials they need to thrive and build self-esteem like new shoes, school supplies, clothing, holiday gifts, and laptops to keep up in school. They fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster youth to reach their full potential, avoiding future homelessness and unemployment. Over the years Ticket to Dream has helped over 2 million foster children. To learn more, please visit www.tickettodream.org.

###

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

