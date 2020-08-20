Mattress Firm Dreams Big with Sleep.com

Sleep.com supports the mind, body and spirit with advice from medical professionals and experts on health and wellness, design for restorative sleep spaces and the latest sleep technology to optimize for a restful night.

"In a time of uncertainty and stress, we know that sleep's restorative power has never been more important for our physical and mental wellbeing," said John Eck, President and CEO of Mattress Firm. "We believe the path to wellness starts with a good night's sleep. That's why we have accelerated our plans to launch Sleep.com, which will build to become a supportive community where you can find the tools you need to pursue better sleep. We hope you will join us on the journey."

In celebration of the site's launch, Sleep.com will premiere a brand film and a series of three mini documentaries exploring diverse ways people have discovered what makes them feel alive and recharged – nature, art and human relationships. Musicians and artists including Jackie Venson, Cruz Ortiz and Nina Martin will be featured on a VanLife tour from Marfa through Austin to San Antonio, Texas.

To promote the launch, Sleep.com is giving away sleep products for those who follow and share content on Instagram. Giveaways include one Queen Size Cocoon Chill Mattress by Sealy, one Malouf Supreme Performance Bundle with King Pillows and one PureCare Luxury Cooling Bundle with King Pillows (a more than $2,000 value in total). The contest runs through Thursday, Sept. 3, with winners announced on Thursdays. Visit the Sleep.com Instagram page to enter to win and for official rules.

A strategic shift to serve customers' holistic sleep needs

Sleep.com is a significant step toward Mattress Firm's vision to be America's most trusted authority on sleep and its commitment to solving America's sleep deficit with holistic sleep solutions. Sleep.com, which is an incubated brand within Mattress Firm, is also part of a larger investment in enhancing the customer experience.

"Sleep.com is an extension of the care and wisdom our Sleep Experts at more than 2,500 neighborhood stores provide our customers every day," said Eck. "Now, we will be able to go even farther in our commitment to our customers by helping them pursue a good night's sleep beyond the mattress selection."

Sleep.com, by the Sleep Experts at Mattress Firm, is a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. With expert guidance, inspiring content, insightful data and curated products, the site is dedicated to caring for all people who want to achieve better sleep and greet the day feeling their strongest. To experience the community, join us at www.sleep.com .

