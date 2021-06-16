Mattress Firm Kicks Off Biggest Fourth of July Sale Offers with Hottest Deals of the Summer

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest specialty mattress retailer, is celebrating Fourth of July this year by offering customers the chance to turn their bedrooms into their very own sleep havens with unbeatable deals and discounts across its most popular products.

Starting June 16, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale and receive a FREE adjustable base* and savings of up to $500 with a purchase of $699 or more. Shoppers can also save up to 50% on select mattresses from top-rated brands like Sealy, Serta and Beautyrest, while supplies last. With in-store deals and online exclusives, shoppers can save big on all their sleep needs this summer.

Run, don't walk to shop Mattress Firm's Fourth of July Sale (through July 6) with these can't miss deals:

In-store and online:

Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen**



Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin**



Free adjustable base* (while supplies last) with any mattress purchase of $699 or more

PLUS -- 0% APR for 5 years with a minimum purchase and only $1 down*** for the first month

Save 30% and get the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte for only $559.99 (was $799.99 )

Spend $500 - $1,499 and get up to $50 in Mattress Firm credit**** ( $50 in store, $25 online)

Spend $1,500+ and get up to $100 in Mattress Firm credit**** ( $100 in store, $50 online)

Get 50% off a new Sealy Autumn Ash mattress and purchase for $299.99 (was $799.99 )

Get 50% off a new Beautyrest BR 800 mattress and purchase for $349.99 (was $699.99 )

Get 20% off a new 8-inch, 10-inch or 12-inch Sealy Memory Foam mattress

These offers won't last long, so shop now to take advantage of these epic deals! For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

*Free Adjustable Base $699 (Q) $999 (K):

Offer valid 6/16/21 – 7/6/21. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

**King for Queen, Queen for Twin:

Offer valid 6/16/21 – 7/6/21. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

***Financing - SYF $1 Down for the First Month

*0% APR: 5 years with a minimum purchase of $2049, 4 years with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years with a minimum purchase of $1099, on your Mattress Firm credit card. 60, 48, or 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid 6/23/21-7/6/21. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged and 60, 48 or 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first month, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For the next 59, 47, or 35 months respectively, a higher monthly payment will be required equal to any remaining promo purchase balance divided by the number of months remaining in the applicable promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. Except for the first month, these payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

****Spend & Get Event

Spend $500-$1499.99 between 06/16/21 – 07/6/21 and receive a $25 online credit or $50 in-store credit to redeem 07/14/21– 07/20/21. Spend $1500 or more 06/16/21 - 07/13/21 and receive a $50 online credit or $100 in-store credit to redeem 07/14/21– 07/20/21. No cash value. Credit can be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Any credit remaining after a purchase transaction is forfeited and cannot be applied to future purchases. For online redemption, cart total must exceed $1 after credit is applied. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, Beauty Rest Black, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Credit not valid if order is canceled or returned. Valid at participating locations only. Only one credit issued for total purchase. Visit a store, call (877) 316-1269 or chat online for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

Media Contact:

G'Nai Blakemore

[email protected]

Amanda Yodice

[email protected]

