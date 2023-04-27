Mattress Firm Launches Award-Winning Sleepy's Willow Mattress Collection Featuring Natural and Certified Organic Materials

A Tree Will Be Planted For Every Mattress Purchased

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Earth Day, Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced the exclusive availability of Sleepy's Willow, a new mattress collection featuring natural, hypoallergenic and certified organic materials. Available online and in select stores nationwide, the new collection includes the Sleepy's Willow Firm, Sleepy's Willow Medium and Sleepy's Willow Plush Euro Top.



With each purchase of a Sleepy's Willow mattress, a tree will be planted around the world. And, each mattress comes complete with a seed paper label that can be planted and grown into a lavender plant, as the scent of lavender has been associated with relaxation and sleep in multiple studies.

"As a consumer-centric company, we are always adjusting our approach to deliver what our consumers are looking for, and it's clear there is growing interest in natural products," said Anne Dament, Chief Merchandising Officer. "That's why, with the help of our Sleep Experts, we created the Sleepy's Willow collection which features natural and certified organic materials and also checks all the boxes for a great night's sleep."

The award-winning Sleepy's Willow collection has a luxurious, breathable cover that uses GOTS certified cotton to better wick away moisture and keep sleepers warm or cool when they need it most, a GOLS Certified Organic Latex core and steel coils that offer pressure relieving support to prevent tossing and turning with increased airflow to move heat away from your body. The Sleepy's Willow mattress collection pairs well with any of Mattress Firm's adjustable bases.

Starting today, the Sleepy's Willow collection is available online at MattressFirm.com and across nearly 100 neighborhood Mattress Firm locations, ranging from $1,199 to $2,499. Whether you're a back or stomach sleeper, Sleepy's Willow collection is a great fit for anyone looking to choose a mattress that features more natural materials.

To get the perfect mattress based on individual sleep needs, shoppers can speak with a Mattress Firm Sleep Expert at any neighborhood location and use the MattressMatcher tool on MattressFirm.com.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com

