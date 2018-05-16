Mattress Firm Names Lorie Silva Chief Merchandising Officer

"Lorie is a proven groundbreaker who led successful merchandising and retail efforts at Jordan's Furniture. She has a keen understanding of what it takes for a product to sell – from identifying consumer needs to educating associates to communicating product benefits," said Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm. "We're excited to have Lorie join the Mattress Firm team and support our vision of being consumers' preferred choice for better sleep."

Silva previously held the role of Director of Bedding Operations for Jordan's Furniture, where she was responsible for the entire operation of bedding, including sourcing, sales, training and retail experience with strong ties to customer service, operations and logistics.

An industry veteran with nearly 27 years of experience, Silva's background is in the business of sleep; she started as a sales associate (Sleep Technician), took on increasing responsibility and helped transform the bedding category at Jordan's Furniture.

"I'm thrilled to join the Mattress Firm merchandising team and help drive Mattress Firm's growth in the sleep category," said Silva. "The success of merchandising at Mattress Firm will continue to help set the company apart and ultimately drive customers into stores for products that improve their lives. I'm excited to join an industry leader that continues to innovate."

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm has grown today to be America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores and a passion for helping people find the right bed at the right price. Mattress Firm helps customers' budgets stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta, Simmons, Dream Bed, tulo and Sleepy's. Mattress Firm is also committed to serving its communities through Mattress Firm Foster Kids, a program it sponsors in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation. As part of these charitable efforts, Mattress Firm hosts six collection drives each year, in communities nationwide, to ensure that foster children have the resources needed to succeed. Mattress Firm became part of the Steinhoff International Holdings family of brands in 2016.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-names-lorie-silva-chief-merchandising-officer-300649224.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

