Mattress Firm Offers Best Bed Deal of the Year During Memorial Day Sale

Mattress Firm is dropping the price on king mattresses to the price of a queen and queen mattresses to the price of a twin, on the best brands. Plus, from May 15 to May 27, shoppers can complete their sleep environment and combine this amazing deal to receive a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $499 or more. When it comes to the best beds and best value, this sale is the perfect time to upgrade. Hands down.

Hurry in to shop Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale (Through May 27):

Shop several of America's best-selling mattress brands (including Beautyrest®, Serta® and Sleepy's®) for up to $600 in savings – plus 0% APR financing for 6 years*.

in savings – plus 0% APR financing for 6 years*. Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen.



Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin.



Online only:



Blanquil Weighted Blankets starting at $169

starting at $169



Sleep Bundles starting at $199

From May 15 to May 27 , customers can also get a FREE adjustable base, up to a $699 value, with purchase of $499 or more – that's our lowest qualifying price ever! PLUS, savings of up to $600 on the best brands. That's a total savings of up to $1,399!

During the holiday weekend, customers can enjoy these amazing special offers:

Friday – Monday:

Get a queen Beautyrest Foam Mattress for only $99 , normally $199 – that's 50% off (in store only)!

Saturday ONLY:

Score a free Purple pillow – a $99 value – with purchase of $799 or more.

Sunday – Monday:

Score a free tulo pillow – an $89 value – with a purchase of $499 or more (online only).

Mattress Firm's team members are committed to delivering the best beds at the best value, so hurry in – these two amazing deals can only be combined for a limited time and won't last long! For more on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

0% APR: 6 years* with a minimum purchase of $3999, 5 years* with a minimum purchase of $2799, 4 years* with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years* with a minimum purchase of $1299, 2 years* with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm credit card. 72, 60, 48, 36 or 24 equal monthly payments required. At participating locations only. *Offer valid 5/15/19-5/27/19 and applies only to single-receipt qualifying purchases. No interest will be charged on promo purchase and equal monthly payments are required equal to initial promo purchase amount divided equally by the number of months in promo period until promo is paid in full. The equal monthly payment will be rounded to the next highest whole dollar and may be higher than the minimum payment that would be required if the purchase was a non-promotional purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promotional purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%; Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders should see their credit card agreement for their applicable terms. Subject to credit approval.

Free Purple Pillow (a $99 value) with select mattress purchases of $799 and above. One Doorbuster item each per household. Offer valid Saturday, 5/25/19 only. Limited quantities available; offer valid only while supplies last.

Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress set and model (max savings up to $700). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or Final Markdown. Other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid 5/15/19-5/27/19 or while supplies last. See store for complete details.

FREE tulo Pillow: Sunday, 5/26 – Monday, 5/27. With any mattress purchase $499 or more get one free tulo medium Pillow (a $89 value). Free gift will be applied to cart automatically when a mattress $499 or more is added for purchase. Not valid on previous purchases. Products and offers may vary by location. Limited quantities available; offer valid online only from 5/26/19-5/27/19 or while supplies last. Call 877.349.1012 or chat online for complete details.

Free Adjustable Base (Weeks 33-34: 5/15/19-5/27/19): Offer valid 5/15/19-5/27/19. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $699 value) with select mattress purchases of $499 and above. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or Final Markdown. Other exclusions may apply. Price of adjustable base (up to $699) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned for a refund. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has provided our customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs at the best value. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

