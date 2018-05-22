Mattress Firm Offers Major Discounts & Free Adjustable Bases During The Big Price Drop

Why pay more when you can get a bigger bed for less? At Mattress Firm, we know that bigger does mean better, so from now through June 5, customers can shop The Big Price Drop and upgrade to the bed of their dreams at a price they can afford. When it comes to your mattress, we know that bigger means better, and now, bigger is also in your budget.

During The Big Price Drop, Mattress Firm is dropping the price on every brand of King-size mattresses to the price of a Queen, and every brand of Queens to the price of a Twin, so shoppers can get the luxury of a larger bed at a price they can afford. *

To top that, during Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale, customers will also receive a free adjustable base with purchases of $599 or more, transforming any bed with the push of a button. **

Hurry into Mattress Firm, where your budget stretches further, and upgrade your sleep space to:

Get more for less during The Big Price Drop now through June 5 *:

*: Upgrade to a King mattress for the price of a Queen



Upgrade to a Queen mattress for the price of a Twin

Take your bed to the next level with a free adjustable base during the Memorial Day Sale from May 16 through May 28 **:

**: Get a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to an $699 value) with any mattress purchase of $599 or more

Don't snooze on this major sale. These two deals are stackable and shoppable in stores and online during The Big Price Drop and the Memorial Day Sale. Visit Mattress Firm's website throughout this sale event for more details, exclusions and specific sales: http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.html.

*The Big Price Drop: Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress set and model. Product selection may vary by store. Not valid on previous purchases. Offer not valid on Serta iComfort. Limited quantities available; offer valid 5/9/18-6/5/18 or while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base Offer: Offer valid 5/16/18-5/28/18. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $699 value) with select mattress purchases of $599 and above. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king purchases consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, Serta iComfort or Purple mattresses. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details

