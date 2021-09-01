Mattress Firm Pledges $50,000 to Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced its support of American Red Cross Disaster Relief with a $50,000 donation. For disasters like Hurricane Ida and countless other crises, the funding will enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover across the United States.

To support those impacted by Hurricane Ida, the devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana, Mattress Firm will provide 25 percent off coupons to those in need through Oct. 31. Additionally, the company is supporting disaster relief efforts through in-store point-of-sale donations. Customers across the country can opt to make a monetary contribution during their in-store checkout, and 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross* beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 20.

Mattress Firm has also pledged to match all employee donations to the Red Cross and World Central Kitchen by 200 percent through Sept. 30.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our associates, customers and communities devastated by Hurricane Ida," said John Eck, Mattress Firm's president and CEO. "Mattress Firm is committed to supporting those impacted and we're taking action that will make a difference. The $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross will provide relief for people affected by disasters of all kinds," said Eck. "We are also assisting employees directly affected by the hurricane by offering new mattresses, financial assistance, leaves of absence and disaster pay. In trying times like these, the best thing we can do is lean on one another."

"Thanks to Mattress Firm's generous support, the Red Cross is able to shelter and support families impacted by disasters big and small across the country," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to count on partners like Mattress Firm as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to people left in need from disasters."

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing shelter, food, relief supplies and emotional support to people in need.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*The American Red Cross name and logo and copyrighted materials are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross name and logo are registered trademarks owned by the American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

