Mattress Firm Provides Customers Even More Ways to Save During The Big Deal

Research shows that 64.4 percent of people experience improved sleep quality after switching to a new mattress. When you join the more than 16,000 guests who took advantage of this offer and invest in your rest with just $9 a month for a new mattress, you are spending less than half of what Americans spend on lunch in a week. With the widest variety of name brand mattresses, Mattress Firm wants to help you start summer with a restful night's sleep.

The Big Deal offers Mattress Firm customers the lowest monthly payment, the longest interest-free financing and the widest range of famous name brands, saving you up to $500 so you can stretch your budget while also getting the quality rest you deserve.*

Don't wait! Shop Mattress Firm's The Big Deal, and treat yourself to quality sleep:

Pay less for rest during The Big Deal now through July 17 *:

*: Mattresses starting at just $9 per month with 0 percent APR financing for up to 72 months

Now is the time to upgrade your bed without adjusting your budget. Visit Mattress Firm's website throughout this sale event for more details, exclusions and specific sales: http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.html.

*The Big Deal: Select 0% APR financing for 6 years, 5 years, 4 years, 3 years, or 2 years, in each case with a minimum purchase of $625 on your Mattress Firm credit card. 72, 60, 48, 36 or 24 equal monthly payments required. Offer valid 6/6/18-7/17/18 and applies only to single-receipt qualifying purchases. No interest will be charged on promo purchase and equal monthly payments are required equal to initial promo purchase amount divided equally by the number of months in promo period until promo is paid in full. The equal monthly payment will be rounded to the next highest whole dollar and may be higher than the minimum payment that would be required if the purchase was a non-promotional purchase. $9 per month payment reflects $625 purchase financed over 6 years, for a total amount to pay of $648. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery required. Regular account terms apply to non-promotional purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%; Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders should see their credit card agreement for their applicable terms. Subject to credit approval.

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm strives to help customers find the beds they want at the price that fits their budget. Today, Mattress Firm has grown to be America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores and a passion for helping people find the right bed. Mattress Firm helps customers' budget stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta®, Simmons®, Dream Bed®, tulo™ and Sleepy's®. In 2016, Mattress Firm became part of the Steinhoff International Holdings family of brands. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids, a program of the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts six collection drives a year in communities nationwide to ensure that foster children have the resources needed to succeed.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-provides-customers-even-more-ways-to-save-during-the-big-deal-300665314.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

