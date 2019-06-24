Mattress Firm Selects Two Snoozeterns for Dream Job

As the Company's "sleep-fluencers," Favian and Harrison will do more than just sleep on the job. They will create engaging video and social content about how to get a good night's sleep, serve as in-house bed testers providing real-time feedback to consumers about Mattress Firm's products and accessories and have a first-hand look at the Company's culture.

"We were absolutely thrilled by the sheer volume of applicants this year. The Snoozetern position resonates with job seekers and is clearly seen as a unique internship opportunity. And even though combing through the more than 2,000 applications was a process, we ultimately found not one, but two people who take sleep as seriously as we do," said chief marketing officer Scott Thaler. "Sleeping on the job is not something most employers encourage, but we're obsessed with connecting customers with the best bed for them, and we go to great lengths to make that happen - even encouraging our Snoozeterns to sleep on the clock. Emily and Shakur will experience a once-in-a-lifetime internship where they get paid to sleep while also gaining valuable real-world experience."

Mattress Firm strives to hire the best of the best and the Snoozeterns are no different. Favian and Harrison are creative, self-starters who are enthusiastic about creating engaging content, and of course, share the Brand's passion for sleep.

"Sleep and sharing on social media are two of my favorite pastimes, so when I saw that Mattress Firm's Snoozetern would give me the opportunity to do both, I had to apply," Harrison said. "It really is a dream job. I can't wait to share my experience of testing products, interacting with sleep experts and getting to know Mattress Firm's employees," Favian added.

Favian's and Harrison's role as Snoozetern will go through mid-August, where they will be immersed in all things sleep at Mattress Firm's BEDQuarters in Houston, beginning with their first assignment – a mini content series reviewing products for Mattress Firm's upcoming sale. To follow the Snoozeterns on their journey, follow Mattress Firm on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

