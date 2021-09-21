Mattress Firm to Donate $50,000 in Grants to Support Refugees from Afghanistan

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced a pledge to donate three grants totaling $50,000 and 450 mattresses to support resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees in Houston, Austin, Dallas and around the country. The grants and beds will be distributed to three organizations: The Alliance, Refugee Services of Texas and the International Rescue Committee.

The Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides services and programs to create opportunities and improve the quality of life for refugees, immigrants and other underserved populations, will receive a $20,000 grant to designate to refugees from Afghanistan seeking assistance in the company's hometown of Houston. Mattress Firm will also donate 100 mattresses so that refugees resettling in the Houston area have a safe, comfortable place to sleep as they work to rebuild their lives.

"The Alliance is grateful for Mattress Firm's leadership in supporting our Afghan allies who risked their lives in support of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. This generous gift will provide immediate relief to the Afghan families as they settle into their new homes in Houston. We are proud to be part of this community effort and truly appreciate Mattress Firm's support in ensuring a successful resettlement process for the families," said Daniel Stoecker, president & CEO of The Alliance.

Refugee Services of Texas (RST) will also receive a $20,000 grant to serve refugees resettling in Austin and Dallas. RST works to serve displaced peoples with compassion and dignity while helping them integrate and thrive in their new communities. In addition to the grant, Mattress Firm will be donating 100 mattresses to RST to help ensure refugees in Austin and Dallas have access to a good night's rest.

"Refugee Services of Texas could not provide refugees with open hearts and fresh starts without corporate partners like Mattress Firm," said Ashley Faye, Development Director, Refugee Services of Texas. "We are grateful to the team at Mattress Firm for the warm welcome they're helping provide Afghan refugees."

To support resettlement efforts across the country, a $10,000 grant will be given to International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization focused on helping people whose lives were affected by life-shattering crises to recover and build a better future. Additionally, beginning Sept. 22 through Oct. 12, customers can opt to make a monetary contribution at Mattress Firm stores across the country during their in-store checkout, and 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to IRC. Mattress Firm has also pledged to donate 250 mattresses for the organization to deliver to Afghan refugees throughout the U.S.

"Throughout Mattress Firm's history, our commitment to serving the communities in which we live and work has been woven in the thread of our culture," said John Eck, Mattress Firm's president and CEO. "We are honored to support the efforts of these organizations with grants and donations to ensure those seeking refuge in the U.S. from the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan have the resources they need to thrive and rebuild their lives."

"Items such as mattresses can be prohibitively expensive for families to buy with their limited funds but are also the items that greatly contribute to families' ability to make new spaces feel like home," said Lauren Gray, IRC Senior Director of Global Corporate Partnerships. "Mattress Firm's generous contribution will help benefit refugees to feel safe, comfortable, and truly welcome in their new homes."

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com

The Alliance

The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has served the Greater Houston area for over 35 years, welcoming and empowering those who face financial, educational, health, language or cultural barriers to realizing their dreams. The Alliance Afghan Allies Program provides resettlement services for refugees from Afghanistan, offering them direct relief and support as they begin their new lives in Houston. Beyond core refugee settlement, social-educational, and wellness services, The Alliance houses several innovative social enterprises: Alliance Language Network, the Driver's Education and Mobility Center, and, The Community Cloth, a microenterprise initiative for refugee women artisans. All increase support for client self-sufficiency and employment opportunities so clients can thrive in our community.

The Refugee Services of Texas

Refugee Services of Texas is a social service agency dedicated to resettling and providing services to refugees and other displaced persons who are fleeing persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, and/or political opinion. Since its founding in 1978, RST has successfully resettled more than 15,000 refugees. The original and longest-running branch, RST Dallas provides services to refugees, asylees, and survivors of human trafficking from over thirty different countries of origin.

International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

