Mattress Firm's 2024 PREZZZ Day Sale™ is Here with Massive Savings

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the perfect time to upgrade or change your mattress during the first major sale of the new year from Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer. If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get better sleep, establishing a sleep routine or upgrading your bedroom, Mattress Firm has you covered by offering incredible deals during their PREZZZ Day Sale™ starting today.

Did you know that almost half of Americans would give up internet for a whole year just to sleep better? According to a OnePoll survey commissioned by Mattress Firm, 45% of respondents would be willing to give up internet for a full 365 days to help their sleep, while others would give up their phone (43%), their car (41%) and promotions at work (37%). It was also found that in the winter, people sleep for a shorter period (48%) and toss and turn (48%). That's why now is the perfect time to take advantage of seasonal sales like Mattress Firm's PREZZZ Day Sale to upgrade your sleep sanctuary.

Now through March 5, Mattress Firm shoppers can upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen, or upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin, saving up to $700 on top brands such as Sleepy's®, Serta® and Beautyrest®. For any qualifying purchases, shoppers can get a FREE adjustable base as a bonus to help give them the rest they deserve.

Celebrate Presidents Day – "The Mattress Holiday" – with Mattress Firm and these special offers1 now through March 5:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin, saving up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest.

on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest. Get a FREE adjustable base 2 up to a $499 value with qualifying purchase.

up to a value with qualifying purchase. Save up to 50% off mattresses from top brands (Queens start at $189.99 ).

Get 3% cash back with 12 months' financing on qualifying purchases. 3

Get $400 off any Purple Restore Cool Touch Mattress (The coolest Purple mattress available only at Mattress Firm) + Free Adjustable Base (up to a $499 value). 4

off any Purple Restore Cool Touch Mattress Free Adjustable Base (up to a value). Buy one Sleepy's Cooling Knit Mattress Protector, Sleepy's Ultimate Allergy Bamboo Mattress Protector or Sleepy's Total Encasement Mattress Protector, Get one FREE. 5 Promo code: BOGOMIX

Special Offers:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders save an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more. 6

To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, you and shoppers alike can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher® on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

1Limitations

Offers valid 1/31/24 – 3/5/24. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $599 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

33% Back with 12 Mo & 1999+ on a Mattress Firm Credit Card

^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER. Offer available at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, and online via chat or by phone. Offer may vary by location. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 4/5/24. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received after 8 weeks, call 1 (866) 419-4001 or visit mattressfirm.sendmyrewards.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 6/5/24 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail.

Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The funds associated to this Card expire 6 months from the activation date. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Not valid on previous purchases. See Sleep Expert for details.

†No Interest If Paid In Full Within 12 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 12 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Account APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

4Save $400 on any Purple Restore Cool Touch and Free Adjustable Base with purchase of any Purple Restore™ Cool Touch

Save $400 on Purple Restore™ Cool Touch mattresses. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for details. Receive a free Sleepy's® Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with purchase of any Purple Restore™ Cool Touch mattress. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models or clearance items. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

5Buy One Sleepy's Mattress Protector, Get One Free

Purchase one Sleepy's Cooling Knit Mattress Protector, Sleepy's Ultimate Allergy Bamboo Mattress Protector or Sleepy's Total Encasement Mattress Protector and get one of those items for free. Free item does not have to be the same item purchased or of the same size purchased. Item must be purchased at retail price; free item will be of equal or lesser value. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Offer not valid on previous purchases or clearance items. Cannot be combined with other accessory offers nor any other gift with purchase bedding offers. Visit a store or go to mattressfirm.com for complete details.

6Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple® with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

