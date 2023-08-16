Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year is Here with Unbeatable Deals for Labor Day

Get the best sleep now at prices you can't miss with major savings on mattresses and sleep accessories

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You can rest easy with big savings on your next mattress or bedding purchase thanks to Mattress Firm , because the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer has just unveiled its Best Sale of the Year – its Labor Day sale. Struggling to fall asleep or waking up with aches and pains? Don't wait any longer to upgrade your sleep space. The right mattress and right accessories matter, that's why Mattress Firm is here to help find your perfect match at the best price now.

Starting August 16, shoppers can save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Beautyrest and Sleepy's, and with qualifying purchases can also receive a FREE adjustable base at a $499 value for a king, and a $299 value for a queen – the lowest prices of the year! Buyers can also receive free and fast delivery with Mattress Firm's 120 Night Low Price Guarantee to ensure they get the best price possible.

Not only does Labor Day mark the end of summer, but it also marks the beginning of back-to-school season. College students gearing up for the semester ahead can get their best sleep yet with Sleepy's Back-to-School bundles at an amazing value. There's no place like home, but students can make their dorm room more comfortable with a new mattress topper, protector, pillows and more at an incredible price. "Get good grades" and "get good Zzz's" can be checked off their to-do list together.

Your best night's sleep is only a click or a visit away with Mattress Firm's Best Sale of The Year (now through October 3) with these can't-miss deals:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $700 2 on select mattresses from top brands like Beautyrest and Sleepy's, PLUS a FREE adjustable base 3 up to a $499 value with qualifying purchase

on select mattresses from top brands like Beautyrest and Sleepy's, PLUS a FREE adjustable base up to a value with qualifying purchase Save up to 50% off 4 mattresses from top brands (Queens start at $179.99 )

mattresses from top brands Get a Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress and a Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base for only $499.99 when you bundle 5

when you bundle Get 3% back with 24 months financing on qualifying purchases6

In-Store Exclusives:

Save 50% off6 select pillows, bedding and more while supplies last

Special Offers:

Save up to 50% off Sleepy's Back to School Bundles 7 :

: Freshman:



Get a Sleepy's 3" Gel Memory Foam Topper, Tulo Smooth Waterproof Mattress Protector, Tulo Fiber Pillow(s) and the Tulo Microfiber Sheet Set together starting at $149.99



Sophomore:



Get a Sleepy's Basic Firm Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, TuloFiber Pillow(s) and the Tulo Microfiber Sheet Set together starting at $299.99



Junior:



Get a Sleepy's Snug Memory Foam Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, Tulo Fiber Pillow(s) and the Tulo Microfiber Sheets Set together starting at $449.99



Senior:



Get a Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, Sleepy's Sub-0° Pillow(s) and the Sleepy's Supima Cooling Cotton Sheet Set together starting at $599.99

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders:

Extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more8

You can find the mattress that caters to your unique sleep needs with the help of a Mattress Firm Sleep Expert® at a nearby store or via the MattressMatcher® tool available on MattressFirm.com. For more information on finding the best mattress at a reasonable price, you can visit www.mattressfirm.com/sale for additional information.

Disclaimers

1 King for Queen, Queen for Twin

Offer valid 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple®, Serta iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Save up to $700

Offer valid 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $700). Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple®, Serta iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home; other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3 Free Adjustable Base

Offer valid 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $499 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $599 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple®, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

4Special Savings - 50% off

Sale valid 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

5Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress + Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base Bundle

Offer valid 8/16/23 to 10/3/23. The $499.99 queen bundle includes (1) queen-size Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress and (1) queen-size Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base. Offer valid only on models indicated. Additional discounts cannot be applied to bundles. Not valid on previous purchases. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Queen price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

6Earn 3% Back with 24 Months Special Financing

On purchases of $1,999+ at Mattress Firm from 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. Get cash back on a Visa® Prepaid Card by mail.

Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 11/3/23.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER. Offer available online and at participating stores. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation prior to 11/3/23. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received after 8 weeks, call 1 (866) 419-4001 or visit mattressfirm.sendmyrewards.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 1/3/2024 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail.

Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The funds associated to this Card expire 6 months from the activation date. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Not valid on previous purchases. See Sleep Expert for details.

No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Account APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

7Sleepy's Back-to-School Bundles

Offer valid 8/16/23 – 10/3/23. The Back-to-School Freshman Bundle is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes. The Freshman Bundle includes the following products: Sleepy's 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Tulo Smooth Waterproof Mattress Protector, Tulo Microfiber Sheet Set, and Tulo Fiber Pillow(s). Twin and Twin XL bundles include 1 Tulo Fiber Pillow; Full, Queen, King and California King bundles include 2 Tulo Fiber Pillows. Twin and Twin XL bundles are priced at $149.99; Full and Queen bundles are priced at $199.99; King and California King bundles are priced at $249.99. The Back-to-School Sophomore Bundle is available in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes. The Sophomore Bundle includes the following products: Sleepy's Basic Firm Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, Tulo Microfiber Sheet Set, and Tulo Fiber Pillow(s). Twin and Twin XL bundles include 1 Tulo Fiber Pillow; Full, Queen and King bundles include 2 Tulo Fiber Pillows. Twin bundles are priced at $299.99; Full bundles are priced at $399.99; Queen bundles are priced at $499.99; King bundles are priced at $599.99. The Back-to-School Junior Bundle is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King sizes. The Junior Bundle includes the following products: Sleepy's Snug Memory Foam Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, Tulo Microfiber Sheet Set, and Tulo Fiber Pillow(s). Twin and Twin XL bundles include 1 Tulo Fiber Pillow; Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King bundles include 2 Tulo Fiber Pillows. Twin bundles are priced at $449.99; Twin XL bundles are priced at $499.99; Full bundles are priced at $549.99; Queen bundles are priced at $649.99; King and California King bundles are priced at $749.99; Split King bundles are priced at $899.99. The Back-to-School Senior Bundle is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King sizes. The Senior Bundle includes the following products: Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress, Sleepy's Raised Metal Platform Frame, Sleepy's Supima Cooling Cotton Sheet Set, Sleepy's Sub-0 Pillow(s). Twin and Twin XL bundles include 1 Sleepy's Sub-0 Pillow; Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King bundles include 2 Sleepy's Sub-0° Pillows. Twin bundles are priced at $599.99; Twin XL bundles are priced at $649.99; Full bundles are priced at $699.99; Queen bundles are priced at $799.99; King and California King bundles are priced at $899.99; Split King bundles are priced at $999.99. Offer valid only on models indicated. Additional discounts cannot be applied to bundles. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

8Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Mattress Firm Public Relations

Media Contact:

Leslie Wood

[email protected]

Amanda Yodice

[email protected]

SOURCE Mattress Firm