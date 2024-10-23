Mattress Firm's Black Friday Blowout: Unmatched Deals for Ultimate Holiday Savings!

Go all in with the perfect sleep upgrade during Mattress Firm's Black Friday Sale!

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, has announced its Black Friday sales event for shoppers to seize their chance to get better sleep ahead of the new year! With incredible deals on mattresses and bedding accessories, anyone can elevate their sleep space.

Starting today, shoppers can save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest, and receive a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchase – ensuring they are approaching the holiday season and upcoming new year with all the right sleep solution that meets their needs.

Looking for a holiday gift? A good night's sleep is the gift that keeps on giving! In addition to elevating your own sleep, shoppers can bundle and save up to $150 on two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protectors to help make everyone in your life comfortable and well-rested.

And there is more! Throughout the sales event, Mattress Firm will have numerous micro and "doorbuster" deals including a specific Halloween Flash Sale that will certainly be a treat. Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders can all get an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more, too.

You will want to make sure you capitalize on all these deals 1 at Mattress Firm, starting today through December 10:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin and save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest

on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest Get a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

up to value with qualifying purchase Save up to 60% with queen mattresses starting at $169.99

Bundle & Save 3 up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector

up to on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector Get 3% back with up to 24 months special financing on qualifying purchases 4

Special Offers:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders Extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more 5



For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

1Limitations

Offers valid 10/23-24 – 12/10/24. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases. Adjustable Base value is based on a comparable item sold by a nationwide online seller. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, Purple® National Collections, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last.

3Bundle & Save on Accessories

Save $50 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Basics. Save $100 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Signature. Save $150 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Deluxe. Size availability varies by collection. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Cannot be combined with other accessory offers nor any other gift with purchase bedding offers. Offer valid while supplies last.

4Get 3% Back^ with up to 24 Months Special Financing†

on purchases of $1,999+ at Mattress Firm from 10/2/24-12/10/24. Paid on a Visa® Prepaid Card by mail. Rebate form required. ^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER. Offer available 10/2/24-12/10/24 at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, online via chat or by phone. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 1/10/25. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received after 8 weeks, call 1 (866) 419-4001 or visit mattressfirm.sendmyrewards.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 3/25/25 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail. The Visa Prepaid card cannot be used to make payments on the Mattress Firm Credit Card. Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The funds associated to this Card expire 6 months from the activation date. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Not valid on previous purchases. See Sleep Expert for details. †No Interest If Paid In Full Within 6, 12 or 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 6, 12 or 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. For New Accounts: As of 7/16/2024: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. A promo fee will be charged equal to 2% of the amount financed on an equal payment no interest promotion of 18 months or more. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

5Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple® with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy® Hybrid, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Lull and adjustable bases. Cannot be used in combination with any other coupon offer nor Free Adjustable Base offer. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

