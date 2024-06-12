Mattress Firm's July 4th Sale™ is Back with Unbeatable Deals to Help Shoppers Sleep at Night Through Summer and Beyond

Go for the Win and shop at Mattress Firm to find your perfect match this summer

HOUSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattress Firm July 4th Sale is officially here, arriving just in time for the summertime season! Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is offering incredible deals on popular mattresses and bedding accessories so anyone can save BIG !

For Americans, summer is jam-packed with fun activities. From Father's Day and Fourth of July to thrilling sports events worldwide and back-to-school season, many are bracing themselves for a period of consistently poor rest. But this year, Mattress Firm is helping the nation's sleep-savvy citizens improve their sleep with a one-of-a-kind deal: Starting June 12, shoppers can get a king-sized mattress for the price of a queen, or a queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin. That's 16 to 22 extra inches of space worthy of a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Medal.

This summer also marks the launch of Mattress Firm's "Team Sleep Well," led by professional women's basketball star and second overall 2024 draft pick, Cameron Brink. The brand's latest initiative brings together elite athletes like Cameron with top sleep doctors, lifestyle experts and sleep technology to explore what optimal rest looks like to today's high-achievers and trailblazers. Starting today, anyone can sleep like an All-Star for Minor League prices by shopping Mattress Firm's July 4th Sale.

At Mattress Firm, shoppers can find best-in-class deals and receive expert assistance from highly trained Sleep Experts®, ensuring a purchasing experience as breezy as the new mattress they'll receive with free and fast delivery. And those who see a lower price within 120 nights will have the cost matched by Mattress Firm as effortlessly as the company's Mattress Matcher® technology helps find their perfect sleep setup. Get matched and sleep well at night with these hot deals1 now through July 16:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin and save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest

on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest Get a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

up to value with qualifying purchase Save up to 50% with queen mattresses starting at $189.99

Get 3% cash with 12 months financing on qualifying purchases 3

Get a Sleepy's Basic Hybrid mattress and adjustable base for only $499.99 (savings over 60% off) 4

Save up to $400 on Purple Restore Cool Touch Mattress (The coolest Purple mattress available only at Mattress Firm) + Free Adjustable Base (up to a $499 value) 5

on Purple Restore Cool Touch Mattress + Free Adjustable Base (up to a value) Bundle and save up to $150 on accessories (two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector) 6

Special Offers:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders Extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more 7



To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, you and shoppers alike can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher® on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

