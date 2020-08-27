Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale Brings Back 2020's Hottest Deal

Now through Sept. 7, shoppers can upsize their bed while downsizing their spend during Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale.

Shop Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale now through Monday, Sept. 7, and save big on better sleep:

Upgrade your sleep space with:

A king-sized mattress for the price of a queen*



A queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin*

PLUS, a free adjustable base** with select mattress purchase of just $699 or more

or more Hot Buys up to 50% off select mattresses from our top-rated brands – queen mattresses starting at $249.99

50% off Sleepy's Memory Foam (Snug, Doze, Curve) - starting at $299.99



50% off Sealy Maplewood Now: $249.99 (Was: $499.99 )

(Was: )

40% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress Now: $419.99 ( Was: $699.99 )

Was: )

50% off Beautyrest BR800 Medium Mattress Now: $299.99 (Was: $599.99 ) WEB SPECIAL ONLY***

(Was: ) WEB SPECIAL ONLY***

50% off Serta Elkins II Firm Mattress Now: $299.99 (Was: $599.99 ) WEB SPECIAL ONLY***

(Was: ) WEB SPECIAL ONLY*** Save up to 50% off accessories

0% APR for 5 years***

For more information about the sale event or to find your nearest store, visit https://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

* King Mattress for a Queen Price, Queen Mattress for a Twin Price: Offer valid 8/12/20-9/29/20. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, DreamCloud, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

* Free Adjustable Base $699 (Q) $999 (K): Offer valid 8/12/20-9/29/20. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, tulo, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, DreamCloud, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

* Up to 50% off Hot Buys: Offer valid 8/22/20-9/29/20. Save 50% on: Beautyrest BR800 Medium, Serta Elkins II Firm, Sealy Maplewood, Sleepy's Snug, Doze and Curve models. Save 40% on: Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte model. One Hot Buy item each per household. Offer valid only on models indicated and only while supplies last at participating locations only, limited quantities available. Some Hot Buy products only available online. Visit a store, call (877) 316-1269 or chat online for complete details.

* Financing: 0% APR: 5 years* with a minimum purchase of $2049, 4 years* with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years* with a minimum purchase of $1099, 2 years* with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm credit card. 60, 48, 36 or 24 equal monthly payments required. *Offer valid 8/12/20-9/29/20. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. These payments equal the total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period and rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Any monthly payments shown in connection with this promotional offer exclude taxes and delivery and should allow you to pay off the promotional purchase within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

* No Credit Needed: The advertised service is a rental- or lease-purchase agreement provided by Prog Leasing, LLC, or its affiliates. It is not a loan, credit or financing. While no credit history is required, Progressive obtains information from consumer reporting agencies in connection with lease application. Acquiring ownership by leasing costs more than retailer's cash price. Not available in MN, NJ, VT, WI or WY. Merchant participating locations only. Leasing available on select items. Not all applicants are approved. See lease for details.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, we strive to be America's most trusted authority on sleep by placing our customer at the center of everything we do. Our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, Tempur-Pedic®, tulo®, Sleepy's® and Purple®. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com .

