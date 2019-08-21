Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale Is Back with the Hottest Deals of the Season

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, America's largest specialty mattress retailer, today announced its best bed deal of the season to mark the end of the hottest time of the year. For a limited time, Mattress Firm is bringing back its most popular promotion – a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchase, just in time for the holiday.

Starting Aug. 21, shoppers can upgrade their bed without upping their budget during Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale. Why pay more, when you can get a bigger bed for less? Now through Sept. 2, you can get a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen for the price of a twin, PLUS complete your sleep system with a FREE adjustable base when you spend just $499.

"My adjustable base has really helped my back pain since I'm able to change my position and relieve pressure from my hips and tailbone. And, I especially love that I'm able to sit up and work or read in bed!" – Tracy A., recent Mattress Firm customer

This offer won't last, so don't snooze on these savings!

Shop Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale now through Monday, Sept. 2, and save big on better sleep:

Upgrade your sleep space with:



A king-sized mattress for the price of a queen*





A queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin*



PLUS, a free adjustable base** (up to a $699 value, while supplies last) with any mattress purchase of $499 or more

value, while supplies last) with any mattress purchase of or more

Serta Alesbury Memory Foam Queen Mattress for just $397



Beautyrest Greenwood Firm Queen Mattress for just $499



0% APR for 6 years***



Holiday Weekend Offers:



Friday, 8/30 – Monday, 9/2:





Hot Buy: Beautyrest Foam Queen mattress for just $99 (was $199 )

(was )



Saturday, 8/31, 10 a.m. – noon:

– noon:



Flash Deal: FREE Purple® pillow (while supplies last) with $799 purchase ( $99 value)

For more information about the sale event or to find your nearest store, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

*King Mattress for a Queen Price, Queen Mattress for a Twin Price: Now through Sept. 2:

Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress set and model (max savings up to $600). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, Final Markdown, Purple, tulo or iComfort. Other exclusions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid through Sept. 2 or while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base Offer: Offer valid now through Sept. 2:

Receive a free adjustable base (up to a $699 value) with select mattress purchases of $499 and above. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of two bases. For split king or split California king purchases consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, Final Markdown, Purple, tulo or iComfort. Other exclusions may apply. Price of adjustable base (up to $699) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned for a refund. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

***Financing Disclaimer for Synchrony (0% APR for 6 Years): 0% APR: 6 years* with a minimum purchase of $3999, 5 years* with a minimum purchase of $2799, 4 years* with a minimum purchase of $1999, 3 years* with a minimum purchase of $1299, 2 years* with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm credit card. 72, 60, 48, 36 or 24 equal monthly payments required. *Offer valid 8/14/19-9/10/19 and applies only to single-receipt qualifying purchases. No interest will be charged on promo purchase and equal monthly payments are required equal to initial promo purchase amount divided equally by the number of months in promo period until promo is paid in full. The equal monthly payment will be rounded to the next highest whole dollar and may be higher than the minimum payment that would be required if the purchase was a non-promotional purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promotional purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%; Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders should see their credit card agreement for their applicable terms. Subject to credit approval.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has provided our customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs at the best value. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple®. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm

Related Links

http://www.mattressfirm.com

