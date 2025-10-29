Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Returns as Ofﬁcial Snack Nut Sponsor of the 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational

With history rooted in Hawaiʻi's culture and community, the brand is proud to again support

the tournament through Hawaiʻi trip giveaways, on-site fan experiences and more.

HONOLULU, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut , the leading macadamia nut brand born in Hawaiʻi, is proud to return as the Ofﬁcial Snack Nut sponsor of the 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational , taking place November 24 - 26, 2025 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaiʻi. Now entering its 42nd year, the Southwest Maui Invitational is a tournament that celebrates the best of college basketball and the Hawaiʻi community that hosts it.

Mauna Loa returns as the Official Snack Nut sponsor of the 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational, bringing fans closer to the action with Hawaiʻi trip giveaways, courtside contests, on-site fan experiences, free samples and more, to share a taste of paradise while celebrating college basketball and the local community.

From now until November 7, shoppers across the U.S. can ﬁnd Mauna Loa displays in nearly 1,500+ key retailers, including Albertsons, where fans can enter for the chance to win one trip for two to experience the tournament in person, all expenses paid by Mauna Loa. In addition to the in-store sweepstakes, Mauna Loa will also host a free trip giveaway at University of Southern California, where Mauna Loa will sponsor the "Mac it to Maui" half-time contest during the University of Southern California vs. Manhattan University basketball game on Sunday, November 9. Two randomly selected students will compete for a chance to win an all expenses paid trip for two to Maui awarded by Mauna Loa, while all other attendees will receive Mauna Loa samples and USC-branded leis.

"As a brand rooted in the rich history of Hawaiʻi, we're proud to again support one of the most beloved sporting events hosted in our home state," said Ed Schultz, CEO and President of Hawaiian Host Group, parent company of Mauna Loa. "As the Ofﬁcial Snack Nut Sponsor of the Southwest Maui Invitational, we're excited to bring a taste of paradise to fans both courtside and across the country."

During the Southwest Maui Invitational, attendees can enjoy a free sample of Mauna Loa's new Dill Pickle Dry Roasted Macadamias at the tournament's Fan Fest and Beer Garden. Fans will also have the chance to snap photos with a giant bag of Mauna Loa's Dry Roasted Dill Pickle Macadamias.

To extend the buzz beyond the court, Mauna Loa is collaborating with athletes and content creators who embody the spirit of the event. Boise State athletes will share product integrations and behind-the-scenes content highlighting Mauna Loa's role as the ultimate game-day snack. Additionally, the brand will partner with Chef David Kuo to create a multi-part content series, bringing fans along as he explores Maui's culinary scene and experiences the Southwest Maui Invitational ﬁrsthand.

The Southwest Maui Invitational will bring together eight teams - Arizona State, Boise State, Chaminade University, North Carolina State, Seton Hall University, University of Texas, University of Southern California and Washington State - playing three games over three days for the Wayne Duke Championship Trophy.

