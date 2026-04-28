Maure Expands Bestselling Birchwood Tray Collection to Meet High Demand

A cult-favorite collection returns with exclusive new patterns, shapes, and artisan-crafted designs for summer hosting and gifting.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maure today announced the expansion of its bestselling Swedish Birchwood Tray collection with the debut of new Summer 2026 styles. In response to continued demand and repeated sellouts, the brand has expanded its birchwood tray print library from an original 8 designs to 52, marking a significant evolution of the collection. The latest release introduces fresh patterns and silhouettes designed to transition seamlessly from spring to summer entertaining, offering a broader assortment to satisfy customer requests and demand. This collection reflects Maure's signature balance of luxury design and everyday functionality, where customers are invited to discover the full collection at wantmaure.com.

The Summer 2026 Swedish Birchwood Trays in the Pomegranate Migration pattern are shown alongside newly released printed linens and sculptural brass accents, bringing artistry, versatility, and effortless elegance to everyday entertaining.

"Customer response to our Swedish Birchwood Trays has exceeded every expectation," said Maureen Cavalieri. "Our initial launch of the Dandelion and Kumquat designs sold out within just a few months. Since then, birchwood tray sales have increased 145% year over year, more than doubling overall sales. That momentum has given us a clear direction for growth. We've expanded this collection with intention, building on the designs, sizes, and silhouettes our customers have asked for most. Every new addition reflects the patterns they love and the versatility they're seeking in pieces that are as functional as they are beautiful."

Key Features of Maure's Swedish Decorative Birchwood Trays

Handcrafted from 100% FSC®-certified birch veneer

Offered in a range of patterns, shapes, and sizes to complement varied interiors

Designed for versatile use, such as serving desserts and drinks to styling a tabletop

Available now in Narrow Small and Mini Round; Large Round and Oval available for preorder

Sold individually or as part of curated luxury home decor gift sets

Maure maintains a commitment to integrity in each offering. All birchwood trays are handmade by expert artisans in Sweden, crafted for long-lasting quality with a focus on responsible production, intentionally designed for everyday use as much as display.

The Summer '26 collection blends function with artistry, spanning classic florals and fruit motifs, kaleidoscopic coral patterns, and richly layered scenes of animals and greenery. The expanded range reflects a growing demand for decorative pieces that are both expressive and practical, offering designs suited to traditional, eclectic, and nature-inspired interiors alike.

The expansion is driven by increased customer demand for versatile pieces that can transition seamlessly from everyday use to elevated entertaining.

About Maure

Maure is a New York-based luxury homeware and gifting brand known for its globally sourced, artisan-made collections. Founded by celebrity chef Maureen Cavalieri, the brand celebrates craftsmanship and meaningful storytelling through pieces such as Swedish birchwood trays, Czech hobnail crystalware, ethical leather goods, hand-poured candles, and small-batch linens. Maure partners directly with international artisans to introduce rarely seen craftsmanship to the U.S. market, offering thoughtfully designed pieces that elevate everyday living.

Learn more at wantmaure.com, contact [email protected] or (646) 466-8791, and follow @wantmaure on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Maure