Maven Clinic Convenes Leading Scientific Advisory Board In Women's And Family Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the members of its Scientific Advisory Board, comprised of four physicians who are renowned leaders in women's and family health, specifically in the fields of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, and Fertility: Dr. Mary E. D'Alton, Dr. Brian Levine, Dr. Laura E. Riley and Dr. Neel Shah.

The newly-appointed Scientific Advisory Board members will partner with Maven leadership to grow Maven's integrated clinical programs across fertility, maternity, and parenting & pediatrics. The Board will focus on leveraging Maven's unique telehealth model to deliver more equitable access to patients everywhere, driving continuity and coordination in prenatal and postpartum care, and ultimately improving clinical outcomes for aspiring parents, mothers, and their children.

"The American system to take care of people who are trying to start or grow their family is fraught with inequity," said Dr. Neel Shah. "To address the mismatch between the care people actually receive and the care they deserve, we need a fundamentally different model. As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, I am pleased to support Maven's efforts to create a better standard of care."

"I am very excited to lend my clinical expertise, as well as my passion to drive down maternal mortality rates in the U.S., to the Maven team," said Dr. Laura E. Riley. "Maven's healthcare model utilizes many of the processes and innovations like telehealth in a way that our current healthcare system has not and as such is an opportunity to improve care and expand access to great care."

Maven's unique care model — grounded in 24/7 access to a network of women's and family health providers across 25+ specialties, care advocacy focused on women's health, pediatrics, and parenting, and clinically-approved curriculums, classes, and tracking aligned with members' personal goals — has been proven to drive better clinical outcomes, including lower C-Section rates and lower NICU admission rates. Maven's Scientific Advisory Board will play a key role in guiding the company's future clinical innovations to deliver the best outcomes for women and families.

"The pandemic has shown us how critical telehealth is for maintaining continuity of care," said Dr. Mary E. D'Alton. "Years ago, the team at Maven showed tremendous foresight, leveraging telehealth to better serve the needs of women and families, in particular. I look forward to collaborating with Maven to unlock the full potential of telehealth to improve outcomes and lives."

"As a women's healthcare specialist that is focused on reproductive medicine, I recognize the importance of a holistic approach to helping a patient with their concerns about their reproductive potential and their chances of starting or growing a family," said Dr. Brian Levine. "Maven is a dynamic platform that crosses the breadth of specialties from mother to child; weaving in specialists from multiple disciplines. It is a tool that I have integrated into my clinical practice, and frequently refer patients to the website and app. It is an honor and privilege to serve on the Maven Scientific Advisory Board with this group of esteemed physician leaders."

"Across the world, fewer women are dying in childbirth — except in the United States, the only developed country with a maternal mortality rate that has been steadily rising over the past three decades," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven. "Changing the landscape of women's and family health requires innovative new care models, partnership at all levels, and grounding in what we know works. Maven is grateful to have the support and guidance of these world-class clinical leaders who share Maven's commitment to improving patient outcomes at scale and defining a new standard of care for families everywhere."

Dr. Mary E. D'Alton, MD - Dr. Mary E. D'Alton is Chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Willard C. Rappleye Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She also serves as Director of Services at the Sloane Hospital for Women at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Specializing in maternal fetal medicine, the majority of Dr. D'Alton's practice focuses on patients with high-risk pregnancies due to complex maternal or fetal conditions. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 by the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, she has served as its president and has held key positions in several professional organizations, including the American Gynecological and Obstetrical Society (AGOS) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Dr. Brian Levine, MD - Dr. Brian Levine is the founding partner and practice director of CCRM New York. He is board-certified in both reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. He leads the industry in normalizing open dialogue about infertility, and has been cited as one of the nation's leading fertility experts and frequently consults on new and disruptive fertility related technologies.

Dr. Laura E. Riley, MD - Dr. Laura E. Riley, MD is Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine. She is a practicing maternal-fetal medicine specialist who is committed to improving health equity particularly for women of color. Dr. Riley is also an internationally recognized expert on obstetrics infectious diseases; she has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to develop practice guidelines for pregnancy care of women with multiple infections including COVID-19. Dr. Riley has also authored two books on pregnancy for consumers, You and Your Baby: Pregnancy and You and Your Baby: Healthy Eating During Pregnancy.

Dr. Neel Shah, MD, MPP, FACOG - Dr. Neel Shah is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School, and founding Director of the Delivery Decisions Initiative at Harvard's Ariadne Labs. As an obstetrician-gynecologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Dr. Shah cares for patients at critical life moments that range from childbirth to primary care to surgery. He has written more than 50 peer-reviewed academic papers and contributed to four books, including as senior author of Understanding Value-Based Healthcare. Dr. Shah has been listed among the 40 smartest people in healthcare by the Becker's Hospital Review and currently serves on the national advisory board of the Office of Women's Health Research at the National Institutes of Health.

