Maven Clinic Expands Award-Winning Fertility & Family Building Solution with Focus on Natural Conception

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced that it has expanded its award-winning Fertility & Family Building program. With 86% of women not receiving preconception care from their family physician or OB-GYN, Maven's Trying-To-Conceive (TTC) health coaching program supports people who may be struggling and want to get pregnant without IVF. Further product enhancements also include the Maven Managed Benefit platform, which combines virtual care management with custom fertility benefit design and carve-out administration, as well as an expansion of its reproductive urology provider network for male fertility support.

"Maven is making sure every family can access the shortest pathway to having a healthy baby," said Maven Clinic CEO and founder Kate Ryder. "We have constructed a unique model that, for the first time, aligns incentives among the stakeholders in healthcare to support people who are trying to conceive."

1:1 coaching, education, and support for people trying to conceive

To address the gap between trying to conceive and fertility treatment, Maven's innovative TTC Coaching service brings the proven benefits of health coaching to fertility care, providing members with personalized support and options as they begin their family building journey.

"While most sex education is spent teaching people how to avoid pregnancy, very little time is invested in empowering them with the guidance needed to become pregnant when they're ready," said Maven Clinic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neel Shah. "Our coaching program supports couples to understand why they are struggling to conceive and in many cases helps them get pregnant without needing IVF."

Maven TTC Coaching participants receive individualized 1:1 attention, with strategic goal-setting, holistic reproductive education, proactive check-ins, ovulation tracking kits, and referrals to resources for mental health and nutrition. TTC Coaching is available to all members in the Fertility and Trying-to-Conceive tracks at no additional cost to Maven clients, furthering Maven's commitment to incentivizing accessible, high quality care across the reproductive lifecycle. Across all Maven Fertility & Family Building program members, 30% of members achieve pregnancy without the need for assisted reproductive technology.

Technology that creates transparency for fertility patients and clinics

With Maven Managed Benefit (MMB), Maven Clinic is the only family building platform where care and coverage are seamlessly integrated through best-in-class technology. Since 2018, Maven Clinic has provided efficient reimbursement for fertility and family building services through its innovative payment platform, Maven Wallet. Now it has expanded its administrative capabilities with MMB, the only carve-out fertility benefit seamlessly integrated with virtual care management and health coaching. Instead of sending members directly to a Maven Performance Network clinic for treatment, Maven begins by helping them understand their reproductive health and fertility goals, and then explores natural paths to pregnancy when clinically appropriate. Through an all-new Provider Portal, patients have full transparency on how they are utilizing their benefit in order to make the most of it. The result is greater benefits consolidation for employers and unrivaled transparency for patients.

Gender equity in fertility care for whole-family support

To further Maven's commitment to caring for the one in three members in the Fertility & Family Building program that identify as male, members can now also access 12 different provider types that specialize in male fertility care. This allows them to assemble care teams that may include reproductive urologists, reproductive endocrinologists, genetic counselors, nutritionists, mental health providers, and relationship coaches.

Maven fertility and maternity benefits improve outcomes and lowers costs

Employers who use Maven see a 2:1 clinical ROI and 4:1 business ROI by optimizing natural conception and minimizing the number of needed IVF cycles to achieve a healthy pregnancy. Maven maternity members see up to 28% reduction in NICU visits, and up to 20% reduction of C-section rates.

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause. Employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised $300 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

