New Research from Maven Clinic Spotlights Global Demand for Fertility and Family Health Benefits

Maven's third annual State of Women's & Family Health Benefits report reveals that more than 40% of employers currently offer or plan to offer fertility benefits in the next year

Industry leaders like AT&T lead the pack, expanding Maven access for all employees to include fertility and family building support

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today released its third annual State of Women's & Family Health Benefits report, providing a forecast for global fertility and family benefits trends in the year to come. Drawing on responses from over 1,200 HR leaders and 3,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and the U.K., the report provides employers with the insights needed to yield value from their benefits investments and attract top talent.

In 2024, employers are juggling an ever-widening range of demands, from record-high healthcare costs, to evolving hybrid work policies, and an increasingly age-diverse workforce. More companies are charting a path forward with women's and family health benefits that attract and retain talent of all ages and help manage costs.

Key findings from Maven's State of Women's & Family Health Benefits report include:

Family benefits can make or break a career decision. 75% of employers say reproductive health benefits are important for retention, and 57% of employees have taken, or might take, a job because it offered family or reproductive health benefits. More than ever, employees also articulated a desire for fertility care, with 41% of employers currently offering or planning to add fertility coverage in the next year.

75% of employers say reproductive health benefits are important for retention, and 57% of employees have taken, or might take, a job because it offered family or reproductive health benefits. More than ever, employees also articulated a desire for fertility care, with 41% of employers currently offering or planning to add fertility coverage in the next year. Employers opt for proven platforms—not point solutions. With 79% of U.S.-based employees concerned or very concerned about the rising price of healthcare, employers are designing their women's and family health benefits strategy to drive maximum impact. 38% of employers are consolidating benefits vendors, and 32% are removing benefits with low or no adoption.

With 79% of U.S.-based employees concerned or very concerned about the rising price of healthcare, employers are designing their women's and family health benefits strategy to drive maximum impact. 38% of employers are consolidating benefits vendors, and 32% are removing benefits with low or no adoption. Reproductive health benefits are must-haves for younger generations. 46% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials report that reproductive and family health benefits influence their decision to stay at their job or leave, with fertility support for men and women ranking as a top benefit priority.

46% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials report that reproductive and family health benefits influence their decision to stay at their job or leave, with fertility support for men and women ranking as a top benefit priority. Virtual care complements return-to-office policies. As workplace expectations continue to shift, 91% of survey respondents said they are required to come into the office at least some of the time. Likewise, 60% of employees say that access to virtual healthcare makes in-person work easier.

Among the companies expanding access to fertility and family building support are industry leaders like AT&T. Since 2021 AT&T has offered Maven's maternity program, and this year chose to expand the partnership to include family building and fertility support. Beginning in January 2024, more than 125,000 AT&T employees gained 24/7 unlimited access to Maven's programs, including guidance around preconception, egg freezing, IVF, adoption, surrogacy, and beyond. Through Maven, AT&T employees can meet with providers across 35+ specialties and access a dedicated Care Advocate to help navigate their benefits and resources on and off Maven, including referrals to high-quality clinics or agencies.

"In today's ever-changing landscape of HR demands, family benefits are a north star for wise employers seeking return-on-investment. More and more employees are demanding fertility support, and employers are listening," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Category leaders like AT&T recognize that investing in families yields talent retention, and with it, market success."

"Just as every family looks different, every path to creating that family looks different too," said Stacey Marx, Head of Global Benefits at AT&T. "In expanding our partnership with Maven, we're proud to offer employees personalized support—no matter where they are or what phase they're in on their family building journey."

Maven is the global women's and family health partner to more than 700 employers and health plans seeking to provide inclusive, quality care for their employees as they start and grow their families. From fertility and family building to pregnancy, parenting, pediatrics, menopause and beyond, Maven's platform provides clinical, emotional, and financial support to families to improve health outcomes and reduce costs for employers. Employers who use Maven see a 2:1 clinical ROI and 4:1 business ROI. Maven has helped 25% of fertility members achieve pregnancy without assisted reproductive technology, and 33% of maternity members report that they can better manage anxiety or depression due to Maven.

Download the full data report and learn more about how Maven supports employers here .

