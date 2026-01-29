Maven Clinic Launches Clinical Research Institute to Set the Evidence Standard for Digital Health for Women and Families

The launch is accompanied by Maven's inaugural Clinical Impact Report, which examines how virtual care improves outcomes for underserved women and families

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the leading virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, today announced the launch of the Maven Clinical Research Institute , a catalyst for research and insights on the impact of digital health on women and families. With the largest public evidence base measuring the impact of virtual care across women's and family health, the Institute builds on the company's decade-long commitment to advancing science at scale and translating evidence into practical insights that guide care, inform benefits decisions, and deepen public understanding of what effective, evidence-based virtual care truly looks like.

In the years following the pandemic, virtual care became a routine part of people's lives, with more than one in three adults using telehealth at some point. Yet the way digital care is evaluated has not kept pace with its adoption, leaving employers and health plans without clear standards for measuring effectiveness across outcomes, cost, or equity. The Institute exists to change that paradigm by holding digital health for women and families to the same scientific standards as any other area of medicine and advancing evidence that strengthens how virtual care is delivered.

"For years, the promise of digital care has raced ahead of the proof," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic. "Today, data is everywhere—but clarity is scarce. As digital health enters its next chapter, the Maven Clinical Research Institute will define the science that substantiates better outcomes with rigorous explanations of how they are achieved."

The Institute is responsible for initiatives including:

Building the largest public evidence base on the impact of digital health in women's and family health: Maven has produced more than 40 peer-reviewed publications spanning peer-reviewed studies, clinical abstracts, and real-world outcomes data, with research examining topics such as the impact of virtual doula care on birth outcomes, associations between digital support and reductions in menopause symptoms , and men's attitudes toward semen testing while trying to conceive. Maven's body of research is made publicly available through the Institute and informs how Maven designs its product and delivers care, grounding clinical strategy in evidence. Findings are also translated into accessible insights through channels such as The Preprint , a newsletter authored by Dr. Neel Shah, so employers, health plans, clinicians, and others building in women's and family health can apply the evidence beyond Maven's platform.

Maven has produced more than 40 peer-reviewed publications spanning peer-reviewed studies, clinical abstracts, and real-world outcomes data, with research examining topics such as on birth outcomes, associations between digital support and , and men's attitudes toward while trying to conceive. Maven's body of research is made publicly available through the Institute and informs how Maven designs its product and delivers care, grounding clinical strategy in evidence. Findings are also translated into accessible insights through channels such as , a newsletter authored by Dr. Neel Shah, so employers, health plans, clinicians, and others building in women's and family health can apply the evidence beyond Maven's platform. Integrating both academic and community expertise to advance care and research: The Institute is guided by expert clinicians, scientists, and community leaders, and draws on the expertise of Maven's Scientific and Community Advisory Boards, which are comprised of renowned leaders in women's and family health. Together, this expertise informs research priorities and ensures the Institute's work strengthens Maven's care model and programs across fertility, maternity, parenting and pediatrics and menopause. The Institute also advances research through Maven's Visiting Scientist program, which brings academic and clinical experts into focused collaboration on high-priority topics in women's and family health. Visiting Scientists work part time with Maven for up to one year, contributing to research that informs care delivery and helps translate evidence into practice.

The Institute is guided by expert clinicians, scientists, and community leaders, and draws on the expertise of Maven's Scientific and Community Advisory Boards, which are comprised of renowned leaders in women's and family health. Together, this expertise informs research priorities and ensures the Institute's work strengthens Maven's care model and programs across fertility, maternity, parenting and pediatrics and menopause. The Institute also advances research through Maven's Visiting Scientist program, which brings academic and clinical experts into focused collaboration on high-priority topics in women's and family health. Visiting Scientists work part time with Maven for up to one year, contributing to research that informs care delivery and helps translate evidence into practice. Fostering research partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem: The Institute serves as a platform for collaboration across academia and industry, working with research institutions, technology partners, and healthcare innovators to expand the scope of women's and family health research and strengthen evidence-based care. Current and past research partners include Harvard Medical School, Brown University, Posterity, and ŌURA, with additional studies planned.

To mark the launch of the Institute, Maven released its inaugural Clinical Impact Report: Improving Care for Underserved Families , which examines how its virtual care model improves outcomes and lowers costs through earlier intervention, personalized care, and culturally responsive support—particularly for populations that have historically been underserved. Key findings highlighted in the report include a 56 percent lower risk of cesarean delivery among Black members who met with a Maven doula at least twice, as well as reduced out-of-pocket costs for LGBTQIA+ members, with 15 percent reporting savings through Maven's guidance and support. The report comes more than a year after Maven became the first in women's health to earn NCQA Health Outcomes Accreditation, the highest benchmark for evaluating how healthcare organizations deliver equitable, high-quality care.

The Maven Clinical Research Institute is how Maven evaluates and shares the impact of the care it delivers at scale. Today, Maven supports more than 28 million lives across 175 countries, with outcomes that include up to a 28 percent reduction in NICU admissions, up to a 15 percent reduction in C-section rates, and helping 30 percent of fertility members achieve pregnancy without assisted reproductive technology—results that translate into an average of $9,600 in savings per birth for employers.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

SOURCE Maven Clinic