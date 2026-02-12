Maven Clinic and Color Health Announce First-of-its-Kind Oncofertility Partnership to Support Family Building after a Cancer Diagnosis

New partnership will integrate fertility preservation with cancer care, giving patients more informed choices and support at a critical moment

NEW YORK and BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, and Color Health , the leading nationwide virtual cancer clinic for full spectrum cancer care, today announced a new partnership to expand access to oncofertility care—helping individuals of childbearing age who have been diagnosed with cancer understand and preserve their fertility options before, during and after treatment.

The program brings together Color's oncologist-led care team, screening, and cancer diagnosis management capabilities with Maven's end-to-end, human-led care model to ensure that fertility preservation and family-building support are quickly and effectively integrated into the cancer care journey. Initially, the oncofertility services will be available to cancer patients through employers and health plans. Cancer care and women's health represent two of the most complex and costly areas of care for employers and health plans, increasing demand for integrated solutions like oncofertility that support both clinical outcomes and long-term family-building goals.

Cancer rates among young adults are rising, with roughly 80,000 diagnosed in the U.S. each year, yet fewer than 50% of patients reported that their oncologist had discussed potential fertility preservation options with them. Treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery can significantly impact fertility. For many patients, particularly adolescents and young adults, these effects can be permanent.

Oncofertility services from Maven and Color will weave fertility risk assessment and preservation planning into routine cancer care. This helps ensure patients are referred early, receive clear, evidence-based counseling, and have access to the appropriate fertility preservation options so they can make informed decisions about their reproductive futures.

"As cancer survival rates continue to improve, quality of life after treatment matters more than ever," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO at Maven Clinic. "Fertility is a deeply personal and often time-sensitive concern for patients facing a cancer diagnosis. This partnership with Color Health helps ensure that fertility preservation is not an afterthought, but a standard, supported part of cancer care."

"Cancer is already unfair. Access to fertility care shouldn't be another thing taken from you," said Caroline Savello, President, Color Health. "Together with Maven, we're getting people the care and expertise they need quickly, so more patients facing cancer have the chance to start or grow a family."

Through the partnership, Color patients of childbearing age who are at high cancer risk, or are going through cancer diagnosis or treatment, will be directly connected to Maven's specialized oncofertility care pathway. Members can receive immediate access to a dedicated virtual care team from both Maven and Color. This team includes oncologists, dietitians, mental health providers, fertility preservation specialists, and care advocates who guide them through options such as egg, sperm, and embryo freezing, as well as strategies to preserve ovarian reserve during cancer treatment, while navigating the clinical, emotional, and financial complexities of time-sensitive fertility decisions and the intersection with fast-moving cancer treatment plans.

The program will also provide expedited access to Maven's curated network of fertility clinics with expertise in oncofertility, helping members move quickly when timing is critical. In addition, participants will be able to engage in custom education and peer communities designed to support informed decision-making around fertility preservation, treatment planning, and long-term family building after cancer.

Together, Maven and Color aim to improve access, equity, and outcomes in oncofertility care—transforming how patients and families are supported from diagnosis through survivorship and beyond.

Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans across 28 million lives trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, and Oak HC/FT. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

Color Health

Color Health owns and operates the only nationwide, oncologist-led Virtual Cancer Clinic, serving employer, union, health plan and public sector populations. Color has reinvented the approach to cancer by focusing on three main levers: access, speed, and direct clinical care. Color's clinical team identifies and manages high-risk members; detects cancer earlier across populations through at-home, NCCN guidelines–based screening; improves experience, outcomes, and costs for those in active treatment; and supports survivors in staying healthy and preventing recurrence. Color's focus on access drives 20% enrollment in year one and increases screening adherence by 77%. Color's clinical team reduces barriers to care, cutting time to diagnosis and treatment by 55% and closing 75% of clinical care gaps. Together, these improvements lead to a healthier population and deliver 2.6:1 ROI in year one. Connect with Color on LinkedIn , X , and Color.com .

