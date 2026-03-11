Maven Is Opening Its Doors to Women Nationwide

Launches access to connected hormone care, GLP-1 care, and one virtual clinic built to support women through every stage of life

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform, giving women nationwide access to its integrated virtual care model. The beta waitlist opens today.

Maven Clinic

For more than a decade, Maven has partnered with over 2,300 employers and health plans, making its platform available to more than 28 million covered lives globally. But Maven began as a direct-to-consumer company built to give women better access to care long before women's health was seen as a serious category worthy of investment and innovation. This launch marks a return to those roots, now strengthened by a decade of clinical experience, data and insights, and growth.

The expansion comes at a moment when women have more healthcare options than ever yet also more noise. GLP-1s dominate headlines. Hormone therapy is back in the cultural conversation. Prescriptions are easier to obtain. AI is now transforming healthcare journeys. But care is still fragmented. Women are toggling between apps, repeating their history, and managing their health alone.

Maven was built to replace that patchwork with one connected clinic designed around how women's bodies actually work.

"Women have more ways to manage their health today than ever before — and less coherence than ever before," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "We spent a decade inside the healthcare system building the clinical foundation to close the many gaps in care women and families face. Today we're bringing that model directly to women everywhere — trusted providers, integrated care, and a clear point of view on what women need."

Beginning this spring, Maven's consumer platform will have three core offerings. Maven's consumer platform is also designed to work seamlessly alongside its enterprise business: employers and health plans will be able to add these offerings for their members starting in 2027, extending Maven's coverage across all life stages beyond fertility and family building, maternity, and menopause care.

Virtual Care Across 30+ Specialties

Women can book video visits with Maven's proprietary network of the best providers in women's health, including OB-GYNs, mental health providers, nutritionists, pediatricians, lactation consultants, doulas, physical therapists, and more, all in one place.

Instead of rushing through short appointments or starting over with every new provider, care builds over time. A fertility question informs a pregnancy plan. Postpartum recovery connects to future hormone care. Anxiety during the two-week wait links to sleep and stress support. A late-night question about a newborn doesn't require a search spiral.

It's one clinic that supports you based on your full story, not just your latest symptom.

GLP-1 Care Designed for Women

GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools. Women's metabolic health is inseparable from hormones, reproductive history, and life stage, which is why care must be designed with women at the center.

Maven will provide access to FDA-approved, brand-name GLP-1 medications with ongoing medical oversight, dose adjustments, and proactive support as your body responds. Prescribing decisions consider reproductive history including conditions like PCOS, postpartum recovery, perimenopause, and future fertility plans, not just BMI.

Members receive nutrition and strength guidance to help preserve muscle mass, manage side effects, and build habits that last. Care continues beyond the first shipment with monitoring, follow-up, and real conversations about what's working and what isn't. Here, treatment is guided by a clinician, not a checkout page.

Comprehensive Hormone Care

Perimenopause and menopause are major biological transitions, not something to "push through."

Maven's Hormone Care program will offer full evaluation and ongoing support for symptoms that often go dismissed: brain fog, sleep disruption, mood shifts, weight changes, hot flashes, low libido. Providers walk through risks and benefits clearly, personalize treatment plans, and adjust over time as your body changes. For women who have been told "this is normal" and sent on their way, Maven offers something different: time, context, and follow-through.

The direct-to-consumer platform extends the same clinical foundation trusted by Fortune 100 companies beyond the workplace. Together, Maven's employer and consumer models reinforce one goal: care that is connected, accountable, and built for long-term relationships, not one-time transactions.

Over time, Maven plans to expand additional life-stage programs on the same platform, creating a unified system to support women across their full reproductive and health journey.

The beta waitlist opens today. Learn more here.

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com.

