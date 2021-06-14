Maverick Entertainment to debut short film at City of Deerfield Beach Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment in partnership with The City of Deerfield Beach will be premiering a new short film, Juneteenth, as part of the Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Festival on Saturday, June 19th, featuring forward by filmmaker Nakia T. Hamilton.

Led by Vice Mayor Ben Preston in 2020, the Deerfield Beach commission voted unanimously to make Juneteenth an official recognized holiday in the City of Deerfield Beach. "I just think this is a tremendous opportunity for our community to be closer," said Vice Mayor Ben Preston, "In recognizing Juneteenth we are confronting our dark past. When we all celebrate it together it brings light to that terrible time. I would like to thank my colleagues for working with me to make this happen, for without them it would not be possible.

Vice Mayor Ben Preston, Deerfield Beach's first Black firefighter in 1974 continues, "The American Experience is so different in that we have multiple ethnic groups, people of different heritages, that have come together under a common theme, and that's freedom. I am so happy to work with Maverick Entertainment, a company that has provided so much, and without them there would be less opportunity for black filmmakers"

Maverick Entertainment, the leading distributor of Black Cinema, has called Deerfield Beach its home since its inception in 1997. "When I first heard the announcement of Juneteenth as a holiday in our own backyard, we were eager to be involved. I was honored to commission a short film explaining Juneteenth to today's youth," said Doug Schwab, President, and Founder of Maverick Entertainment. "The entire Maverick team is excited about debuting this movie in conjunction with this great event."

The short film entitled Juneteenth comes from veteran Maverick filmmaker Nakia T. Hamilton (Secure The Bag, Quarantine Relationship) and stars Joshua T. Shipman and Lily Nicole. "It is important to celebrate Juneteenth because it reminds us that we can win," said Hamilton, "We just need to keep on fighting."

The film will be shown at during the entertainment potion of the event at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. For more information visit www.dfb.city/juneteenth

About Maverick Entertainment Maverick currently controls the largest library of feature-length Black Cinema. Maverick releases 45 movies annually and distributes physically and digitally worldwide, in addition to funding and producing originals.

SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maverickentertainment.cc

